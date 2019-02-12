Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci heading to Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 10:29 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 07 March 2019

The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci are heading to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUPPLIED BY THEATRE ROYAL

The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci are heading to Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUPPLIED BY THEATRE ROYAL

Archant

A trio of musical events this month will raise money for Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal in its 200th anniversary year.

Old Time Music Hall will come to the theatre on March 17 Picture: THEATRE ROYALOld Time Music Hall will come to the theatre on March 17 Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

On Sunday, March 17, a traditional Old Time Music Hall show will be performed at 3pm and 7.30pm, as the Berkeley Squares and other experienced entertainers visit the theatre.

The Bury St Edmunds Concert Band will return to the theatre on Sunday, March 24, at 7.30pm, and Sunday Night at the Movies will feature themes from recent films such as The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast, The Incredibles as well as old Disney classics and well-known songs from Rocky and Star Wars.

The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci will visit the theatre on Sunday, March 21, at 7.30pm, bringing opera and classical crossover to Bury.

Sophie Rowland and Emily Burnett were a big hit on the ITV show and sang at the grand live final in 2018.

The Bury St Edmunds Concert Band will perform Sunday Night at the Movies at the Theatre Royal Picture: THEATRE ROYALThe Bury St Edmunds Concert Band will perform Sunday Night at the Movies at the Theatre Royal Picture: THEATRE ROYAL

All three events are fundraisers for the Theatre Royal. Tickets are on sale at the box office, call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/upcoming/ or visit the theatre in person.

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

