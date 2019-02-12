The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci heading to Bury St Edmunds

A trio of musical events this month will raise money for Bury St Edmunds’ Theatre Royal in its 200th anniversary year.

On Sunday, March 17, a traditional Old Time Music Hall show will be performed at 3pm and 7.30pm, as the Berkeley Squares and other experienced entertainers visit the theatre.

The Bury St Edmunds Concert Band will return to the theatre on Sunday, March 24, at 7.30pm, and Sunday Night at the Movies will feature themes from recent films such as The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast, The Incredibles as well as old Disney classics and well-known songs from Rocky and Star Wars.

The Voice UK finalists Belle Voci will visit the theatre on Sunday, March 21, at 7.30pm, bringing opera and classical crossover to Bury.

Sophie Rowland and Emily Burnett were a big hit on the ITV show and sang at the grand live final in 2018.

All three events are fundraisers for the Theatre Royal. Tickets are on sale at the box office, call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/upcoming/ or visit the theatre in person.