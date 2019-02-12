Sunshine and Showers

Two more acts through in popular BurySOUND music competition

PUBLISHED: 14:33 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 18 February 2019

Heat three winners History & Lore Picture: JAN ROBERTS

Archant

Two more acts are through to the grand final of a popular Bury St Edmunds music competition following closely contested heats.

Sophie Mahon and The Ready Mades, who won heat four at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JAN ROBERTSSophie Mahon and The Ready Mades, who won heat four at the Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JAN ROBERTS

BurySOUND continued with heat three at the Haverhill Arts Centre on Friday, February 8, with The Broccoli King, For the Hornets, History & Lore, Shannon Elsden, Vibration and guest headliners Saving Scarlett.

Cambridge/Bury St Edmunds-based indie-rock five-piece History & Lore were declared winners and will peform in the final at the Apex on Friday, March 8.

The competition came back to Bury for heat four, with The Daze, Humble Narrator, Powderhead, and Sophie Mahon and the Ready Mades performing at the Hunter Club on Friday, February 15, alongside guest headliners Young States.

Sophie Mahon and the Ready Mades came out on top for a spot in the prestigious final next month.

The competition returns for its final heat at Bury’s Hunter Club on Friday, February 22, with Bad Stone, Dusky Sunday, Final Transmission, Limited Time and Substation.

Bury-based rock act Sun Scream will be the guest headliners.

For more information, visit www.burysound.com

