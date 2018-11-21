Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk X Factor singer vows there is more to come from boy band

PUBLISHED: 11:49 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 28 November 2018

Jon Guelas (far right) with United Vibe Picture: SUPPLIED BY JON GUELAS

Jon Guelas (far right) with United Vibe Picture: SUPPLIED BY JON GUELAS

Archant

A Suffolk-based X Factor finalist has described his time on the hit reality show as “the best experience ever”.

Jon Guelas said mentor Robbie Williams was an Jon Guelas said mentor Robbie Williams was an "absolute legend" Picture: PA

Jon Guelas, who previously attended Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, said he wants to use this experience to propel himself to even greater heights.

The 18-year-old initially wowed judges on the ITV talent programme before he was placed into a new boy band called United Vibe, which was mentored by Robbie Williams.

After gaining a place in the live shows as part of the top 16 acts, United Vibe’s journey ended on week 3 of the X Factor.

Jon admitted the experience was a “rollercoaster of emotions” but said he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“For me, it was the best experience ever,” Jon said. “We went through every emotion under the sun. The X Factor environment can be pressurised and mentally draining but we were like a little family living with the other contestants.

“When you perform on the live shows, and everything you worked so hard towards comes off, it is the best feeling in the world.

“For anyone considering applying for The X Factor or indeed pursuing any dream they might have, I would just say ‘go for it’.”

Jon, whose first ever live performance came at his school’s Year 11 leavers’ assembly, admitted that he kept his love of music a secret.

“I had always sang, but I was quite shy about it,” he said. “When I left college, I decided to take my music a bit more seriously.

“The X Factor experience has given me so much more confidence – it helped being part of the band rather than just as a soloist.”

Despite experiencing some tough comments from the judges, Jon said United Vibe feel they have a point to prove.

“United Vibe are definitely staying together,” he said. “We are currently in the recording studio and we have a few gigs coming up.

“Robbie Williams was an absolute legend and a great mentor and he has offered to help us going forward.

“We were such a new group that we didn’t feel we had the opportunity to show people what we can actually do. I think we all feel we have a point to prove.”

Jon, whose parents live just outside Haverhill, has also given his tip for who he thinks will be crowned champion ahead of the X Factor final on Saturday.

He added: “I really want Scarlett to win, but I think it will be Dalton who is an exceptional singer.”

Topic Tags:

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

08:25 Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity coming to Ipswich

Yesterday, 10:54 Louisa Baldwin
Diversity

Street dance troupe Diversity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new tour which includes a date at the Ipswich Regent.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

Yesterday, 11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Monday, November 19, 2018 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24