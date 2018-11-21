Suffolk X Factor singer vows there is more to come from boy band

Jon Guelas (far right) with United Vibe Picture: SUPPLIED BY JON GUELAS Archant

A Suffolk-based X Factor finalist has described his time on the hit reality show as “the best experience ever”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon Guelas said mentor Robbie Williams was an "absolute legend" Picture: PA Jon Guelas said mentor Robbie Williams was an "absolute legend" Picture: PA

Jon Guelas, who previously attended Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, said he wants to use this experience to propel himself to even greater heights.

The 18-year-old initially wowed judges on the ITV talent programme before he was placed into a new boy band called United Vibe, which was mentored by Robbie Williams.

After gaining a place in the live shows as part of the top 16 acts, United Vibe’s journey ended on week 3 of the X Factor.

Jon admitted the experience was a “rollercoaster of emotions” but said he wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“For me, it was the best experience ever,” Jon said. “We went through every emotion under the sun. The X Factor environment can be pressurised and mentally draining but we were like a little family living with the other contestants.

“When you perform on the live shows, and everything you worked so hard towards comes off, it is the best feeling in the world.

“For anyone considering applying for The X Factor or indeed pursuing any dream they might have, I would just say ‘go for it’.”

Jon, whose first ever live performance came at his school’s Year 11 leavers’ assembly, admitted that he kept his love of music a secret.

“I had always sang, but I was quite shy about it,” he said. “When I left college, I decided to take my music a bit more seriously.

“The X Factor experience has given me so much more confidence – it helped being part of the band rather than just as a soloist.”

Despite experiencing some tough comments from the judges, Jon said United Vibe feel they have a point to prove.

“United Vibe are definitely staying together,” he said. “We are currently in the recording studio and we have a few gigs coming up.

“Robbie Williams was an absolute legend and a great mentor and he has offered to help us going forward.

“We were such a new group that we didn’t feel we had the opportunity to show people what we can actually do. I think we all feel we have a point to prove.”

Jon, whose parents live just outside Haverhill, has also given his tip for who he thinks will be crowned champion ahead of the X Factor final on Saturday.

He added: “I really want Scarlett to win, but I think it will be Dalton who is an exceptional singer.”