Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

What tasty treats were on offer on at this year’s Essex Vegan Festival?

PUBLISHED: 21:03 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:03 02 March 2019

Visitors enjoyed trying out lots of different products at the vegan festival in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed trying out lots of different products at the vegan festival in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Creamy chocolates, vegan kebabs and gourmet vegan cheeses were among the many tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival.

Hundreds of people visited the Vegan Festival in Colchester at the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people visited the Vegan Festival in Colchester at the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 1,000 people attended the event this afternoon, which took place at Charter Hall in Colchester.

It is fourth time the event has visited the town and demand for the products on offer was stronger than ever.

At 1pm the event had 1,200 people through its doors - a record breaking number for the festival.

One of the most popular items for sale was the v-dog - a vegan burger - which had sold out by lunchtime.

Victoria Bryceson, who is the founder of the popular event, said: “It has been really good. It is really busy and there is still a big queue of people trying to come in.

“Everyone seems to be really happy.”

Maria Vargas had some vegan baked foods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMaria Vargas had some vegan baked foods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Read more: ‘50% of our audience are meat-eaters’ says founder of Vegan Festival

The festival had an array of stalls offering delicious grub, designer labels and a variety of gifts.

Of the v-dogs, Ms Bryceson said: “I think they are so popular because vegan hot dogs aren’t really around at the moment.

Helen Russell from Winyl, which is a local vegan wine company in Manningtree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHelen Russell from Winyl, which is a local vegan wine company in Manningtree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“A lot of people are seeing them and smelling them and they look and smell just like a meat one would. They are amazing.”

For those that missed the event, it is set to return the venue just in time for Christmas on December 14.

Sophie Kemp with her vegan hair products Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSophie Kemp with her vegan hair products Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What tasty treats were on offer on at this year’s Essex Vegan Festival?

Visitors enjoyed trying out lots of different products at the vegan festival in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

All that is great about Sudbury put on show for open day

Mayor of Sudbury Sue Ayres with Lord Phillips of Sudbury at the launch of Sudbury on Show. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Reading

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘We won’t be defeated’ – Doggy day care bounces back after shock burglary

Hollie Coe, owner of Honeyz Dog Day Care Centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six-figure sum spent on security at this former council HQ ‘eyesore’

Suffolk Coastal's vandalised former headquarters in Melton Hill Picture: ANDREW HIRST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists