What tasty treats were on offer on at this year’s Essex Vegan Festival?

Visitors enjoyed trying out lots of different products at the vegan festival in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Creamy chocolates, vegan kebabs and gourmet vegan cheeses were among the many tasty treats on offer at the Essex Vegan Festival.

Hundreds of people visited the Vegan Festival in Colchester at the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hundreds of people visited the Vegan Festival in Colchester at the weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 1,000 people attended the event this afternoon, which took place at Charter Hall in Colchester.

It is fourth time the event has visited the town and demand for the products on offer was stronger than ever.

At 1pm the event had 1,200 people through its doors - a record breaking number for the festival.

One of the most popular items for sale was the v-dog - a vegan burger - which had sold out by lunchtime.

Victoria Bryceson, who is the founder of the popular event, said: “It has been really good. It is really busy and there is still a big queue of people trying to come in.

“Everyone seems to be really happy.”

Maria Vargas had some vegan baked foods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Maria Vargas had some vegan baked foods Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festival had an array of stalls offering delicious grub, designer labels and a variety of gifts.

Of the v-dogs, Ms Bryceson said: “I think they are so popular because vegan hot dogs aren’t really around at the moment.

Helen Russell from Winyl, which is a local vegan wine company in Manningtree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Helen Russell from Winyl, which is a local vegan wine company in Manningtree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“A lot of people are seeing them and smelling them and they look and smell just like a meat one would. They are amazing.”

For those that missed the event, it is set to return the venue just in time for Christmas on December 14.