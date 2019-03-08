Saxons, Vikings and Jacobites heading to Suffolk for History Alive show

Vikings are set to return to Stonham Barns this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Re-enactors from a range of historical periods will be arriving in Suffolk this weekend as part of the History Alive show at Stonham Barns.

Organisers say that the two-day event will feature more re-enactors than ever before with American and English civil war soldiers, ancient Greeks, Saxons and Vikings set to arrive.

Ahead of the main event this weekend one of the groups taking part in the show, Ormsgard Dark Ages Enactment, will be marching from Hadleigh to Stonham Barns.

The group have chosen to start in Hadleigh as it is the alleged burial place of Guthrum, Viking king of East Anglia.

The re-enactors will start on Thursday, staying overnight in whatever shelters they can carry before completing their 30km hike across the countryside to arrive at Stonham Barns on Friday afternoon.

The weekend's main event will see displays of combat throughout the day with Vikings and Saxons battling it out at the end of each day.

There will also be activities for attendees to get involved in, including archery and pike drills.

Music food and competitions will also be taking place throughout the day.

The event will take place on June 29 and 30 from 10am until 5pm.