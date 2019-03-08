Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Saxons, Vikings and Jacobites heading to Suffolk for History Alive show

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 25 June 2019

Vikings are set to return to Stonham Barns this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vikings are set to return to Stonham Barns this weekend Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Re-enactors from a range of historical periods will be arriving in Suffolk this weekend as part of the History Alive show at Stonham Barns.

Organisers say that the two-day event will feature more re-enactors than ever before with American and English civil war soldiers, ancient Greeks, Saxons and Vikings set to arrive.

Ahead of the main event this weekend one of the groups taking part in the show, Ormsgard Dark Ages Enactment, will be marching from Hadleigh to Stonham Barns.

The group have chosen to start in Hadleigh as it is the alleged burial place of Guthrum, Viking king of East Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

The re-enactors will start on Thursday, staying overnight in whatever shelters they can carry before completing their 30km hike across the countryside to arrive at Stonham Barns on Friday afternoon.

The weekend's main event will see displays of combat throughout the day with Vikings and Saxons battling it out at the end of each day.

There will also be activities for attendees to get involved in, including archery and pike drills.

Music food and competitions will also be taking place throughout the day.

The event will take place on June 29 and 30 from 10am until 5pm.

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Most Read

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

New homes, garages and industrial units set to be built in village

Flordon Road in Creeting St Mary, close to where the new development could be built Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Could Roy Keane be heading back to Portman Road – as Doncaster boss?

Could Roy Keane be on his way back to Portman Road - as Doncaster Rovers boss? Picture: PA SPORT

New school plans axed after funding pulled

Vicky Neale at Westley school playing fields in Bury St Edmunds where the new County STEM academy was expected to be built Picture: COUNTY UPPER SCHOOL

The woman behind Milsom Hotels: who is she?

Geraldine Milsom
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists