Easter fun on offer at Kentwell Hall
Archant
More than 70 costumed Tudors will portray life in 1539 at a Suffolk stately home’s first event of the year.
Kentwell Hall's Tudor Easter recreation and egg hunt will take place from Good Friday until Easter Monday from 11am to 5pm.
Visitors can become immersed in Tudor life by taking part in many of the daily chores including baking hot cross buns, butter and cheese making, and preparing meals for the gentry.
Children can enjoy the giant egg hunt by finding the clues and cracking the code, while enjoying the home's gardens.
Guests to the Eastertide event can also see the newborn lambs playing in the paddocks, four week old piglets scurrying around as well as getting up close to the baby chicks.
This year Kentwell has also introduced new outdoor games and an obstacle course where everyone can join in.
Adult tickets are £18.50, while children (aged 5-15) are £14.50. Children under five are free.