Easter fun on offer at Kentwell Hall

More than 70 costumed Tudors will take part in the event Picture: KENTWELL HALL Archant

More than 70 costumed Tudors will portray life in 1539 at a Suffolk stately home’s first event of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kentwell Hall Tudor recreation event starts on Good Friday Picture: KENTWELL HALL The Kentwell Hall Tudor recreation event starts on Good Friday Picture: KENTWELL HALL

Kentwell Hall's Tudor Easter recreation and egg hunt will take place from Good Friday until Easter Monday from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors can become immersed in Tudor life by taking part in many of the daily chores including baking hot cross buns, butter and cheese making, and preparing meals for the gentry.

Children can enjoy the giant egg hunt by finding the clues and cracking the code, while enjoying the home's gardens.

Guests to the Eastertide event can also see the newborn lambs playing in the paddocks, four week old piglets scurrying around as well as getting up close to the baby chicks.

Kentwell Hall's Eastertide event runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday Picture: KENTWELL HALL Kentwell Hall's Eastertide event runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday Picture: KENTWELL HALL

This year Kentwell has also introduced new outdoor games and an obstacle course where everyone can join in.

Adult tickets are £18.50, while children (aged 5-15) are £14.50. Children under five are free.