Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Easter fun on offer at Kentwell Hall

18 April, 2019 - 10:54
More than 70 costumed Tudors will take part in the event Picture: KENTWELL HALL

More than 70 costumed Tudors will take part in the event Picture: KENTWELL HALL

Archant

More than 70 costumed Tudors will portray life in 1539 at a Suffolk stately home’s first event of the year.

The Kentwell Hall Tudor recreation event starts on Good Friday Picture: KENTWELL HALLThe Kentwell Hall Tudor recreation event starts on Good Friday Picture: KENTWELL HALL

Kentwell Hall's Tudor Easter recreation and egg hunt will take place from Good Friday until Easter Monday from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors can become immersed in Tudor life by taking part in many of the daily chores including baking hot cross buns, butter and cheese making, and preparing meals for the gentry.

Children can enjoy the giant egg hunt by finding the clues and cracking the code, while enjoying the home's gardens.

Guests to the Eastertide event can also see the newborn lambs playing in the paddocks, four week old piglets scurrying around as well as getting up close to the baby chicks.

Kentwell Hall's Eastertide event runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday Picture: KENTWELL HALLKentwell Hall's Eastertide event runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday Picture: KENTWELL HALL

This year Kentwell has also introduced new outdoor games and an obstacle course where everyone can join in.

Adult tickets are £18.50, while children (aged 5-15) are £14.50. Children under five are free.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dogs rescued from Essex flat after starting kitchen fire

Crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire are battling a wood store fire in Sedge Fen Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘I just love this part of Suffolk’ - Aldeburgh author releases second book set on county’s coast

Suffolk author William Blyghton has released his second novel Picture: BUFFY THOMPSON

War graves project to honour soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Memories Carved in Stone, led by Access Community Trust, will honour soldiers from Lowestoft and beyond who died in the First World War. Picture: Access Community Trust

A riot for the senses as three operatic giants descend on Snape Maltings

Elizabeth I as staged by the English Touring Opera at Snape Maltings Photo: ETO

Elderly woman suffers suspected broken hip after reportedly being hit by car

Police were called to Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft just after 8.30 this morning to reports of a woman hit by a car. Picture: Google Earth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists