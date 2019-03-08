Sunshine and Showers

Vocal quartet The TestostaTones to perform in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 14:21 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 19 March 2019

The TestostaTones will perform at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on April 13 Picture: THE TESTOSTATONES

The TestostaTones will perform at the Quay Theatre in Sudbury on April 13 Picture: THE TESTOSTATONES

Archant

A vocal quartet who have sung for the Queen and appeared live on BBC Radio 2 will visit the Quay Theatre in Sudbury next month.

Following a sell-out appearance last year, The TestostaTones will perform their ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll’ show on Saturday, April 13.

The show will be performed as a live ‘broadcast’ from a radio studio and presented by the host for the evening, radio show disc jockey Chuck Anderson.

The DJ ‘spins the discs’ of some of the biggest hits of the genre including Bill Haley and the Comets, Elvis Presley, Louis Prima, and Chuck Berry, which will be performed live by the group.

Shake, Rattle and Roll features songs including Rock Around the Clock, Blue Suede Shoes, Johnny Be Goode, Jailhouse Rock, The Girl Can’t Help It and C’mon Everybody among many others.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, are £14 and £12 concessions and friends of the theatre and are available from the box office on 01787 374745 or online at www.quaysudbury.com

