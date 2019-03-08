Gallery
Kaiser Chiefs rock out Newmarket Nights
PUBLISHED: 10:18 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 29 June 2019
Archant
Take a look through our gallery as the Voice UK coach-led Kaiser Chiefs rocked out Newmarket Nights.
Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH
The Yorkshire five-piece indie rockers took the stage at the famous Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, June 28.
Returning to the world-famous racecourse for their first time since 2016, the band put on a raucous performance for a bouncing crowd.
The band, who rose to fame with iconic hits "I predict a riot" and "Ruby" will look to continue their success later this year with the release of their seventh album "#KC7", which they hope to be their seventh consecutive top ten album.
Don't forget to read our review here.
Frontman Ricky Wilson rocking out at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH
Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH
Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH
The five-piece Leeds indie rockers played Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 28 Picture: ANGELA SMITH
Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Newmarker Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH