Gallery

Kaiser Chiefs rock out Newmarket Nights

The Voice UK coach Ricky Wilson performing for the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Archant

Take a look through our gallery as the Voice UK coach-led Kaiser Chiefs rocked out Newmarket Nights.

Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

The Yorkshire five-piece indie rockers took the stage at the famous Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, June 28.

Returning to the world-famous racecourse for their first time since 2016, the band put on a raucous performance for a bouncing crowd.

The band, who rose to fame with iconic hits "I predict a riot" and "Ruby" will look to continue their success later this year with the release of their seventh album "#KC7", which they hope to be their seventh consecutive top ten album.

Frontman Ricky Wilson rocking out at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Frontman Ricky Wilson rocking out at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

The five-piece Leeds indie rockers played Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 28 Picture: ANGELA SMITH The five-piece Leeds indie rockers played Newmarket Nights on Friday, June 28 Picture: ANGELA SMITH

Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Newmarker Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Newmarker Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

