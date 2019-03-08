Sunny

Elmer's Big Parade
Kaiser Chiefs rock out Newmarket Nights

PUBLISHED: 10:18 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 29 June 2019

The Voice UK coach Ricky Wilson performing for the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

Archant

Take a look through our gallery as the Voice UK coach-led Kaiser Chiefs rocked out Newmarket Nights.

Fans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITHFans enjoying the Kaiser Chiefs at Newmarket Nights Picture: ANGELA SMITH

The Yorkshire five-piece indie rockers took the stage at the famous Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, June 28.

Returning to the world-famous racecourse for their first time since 2016, the band put on a raucous performance for a bouncing crowd.

The band, who rose to fame with iconic hits "I predict a riot" and "Ruby" will look to continue their success later this year with the release of their seventh album "#KC7", which they hope to be their seventh consecutive top ten album.

Don't forget to read our review here.

