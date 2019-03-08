Walk With A Fork is back exploring the sights and tastes of Suffolk

Walk With A Fork is a brilliant idea that not only feeds the body but feeds the soul and helps others at the sametime. We take a look at this year's event at Helmingham Hall

It's one of life's truisms that a good walk will give you an appetite and Ormiston Families are once again combining the joys of a gentle stroll in beautiful surroundings with the opportunity to sample some tasty treats.

This weekend sees the seventh annual Walk with a Fork event at Helmingham Hall, with all proceeds going to support children and young people in the East of England facing complex life challenges.

The much-anticipated event, perfect for both countryside and food lovers, is taking place on Sunday September 1. Walkers will follow a designated eight-mile walk which takes participants of all ages around the beautiful location of Helmingham Hall, hosted by Ormiston Families' president, Lady Tollemache.

Included in each ticket is a chance to sample delicious local food and drink from well-loved suppliers at regular food stops along the way. If the walkers like what they try they will have the opportunity to purchase more to take home and enjoy. This year's event will welcome the highest number of food and drink suppliers that the event has ever provided, with a vast range of delicacies to sample.

Lady Tollemache, president of Ormiston Families says: "We look forward to Walk with a Fork every year and love welcoming walkers to Helmingham Hall as they get to experience beautiful views, architecture and hidden valleys not usually seen by the public. The list of suppliers coming on the day is fantastic and we're thrilled that so many local companies are rallying together to support such a worthwhile cause."

This year walkers will enjoy musical entertainment and tasters around the course from Adnams, Alder Tree Ice Cream, Aspalls, Betty & Miller Ltd, The Cheese and Pie Man, Fairfields Farm Crisps, Foskers Fresh, The Fresh Sauce Co., Hill Farm Oils, Jake's Bakes, James White Drinks, MorVend, Musks, Purely Pesto, Salubrious Sauce Co., Stour Valley Apiaries, Suffolk Fresh, Suffolk Salami, and The Tea Rooms at Helmingham. There will be a delicious lunch served by Maeve's Munchies and walkers can take the day at their own pace, stopping to take in the scenery and relax in the countryside. Rackhams will be providing biscuits for dogs who join their owners on the route.

Gavin Lamb, fundraising manager for Ormiston families, adds: "Tickets are selling fast for this hugely popular family day out. Bring your family, friends, dogs and your appetites. Thank you to the suppliers and everyone who has signed up to take part so far - the money raised from ticket sales will help us continue to be there for families and young people facing challenges in their lives across Suffolk and the East of England. Walk With A Fork is the perfect day out for countryside and food lovers alike."

The event has been planned out so there will be a steady flow of walkers spread out across the site. No one stall will be too busy or crowded. Walkers leave every 10 minutes in groups of 30 people. The first group start at 10.30am and the last group start at 12.30pm.

Alternative routes can be taken if 8-miles is too long. There will be entertainment at the half way point of the walk and the day is being supported by Aspall Cyder.

Tickets cost £25 per adult and are free for children under ten. To buy a ticket, visit www.ormiston.org/suffolkwalk