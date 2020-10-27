‘Don’t burn household waste on Bonfire Night’ - Safety pleas ahead of celebrations

Remember, remember! With more people planning Bonfire Night celebrations at home this year, Suffolk council bosses are sending out safety warnings.

After most firework events have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are expected to hold their own private celebrations at home.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said: “We know that this will be an unusual Bonfire Night for many, and that some households will look to celebrate at home this year.

“So it’s really important to remind everyone that social distancing and the rule of six is in place in Suffolk and I would be very worried if people took their own safety and the safety of others for granted.”

The council is also concerned about the impact of numerous smaller events on wildlife and the environment.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Bonfires create air quality issues, particularly if there are far more than usual, and the temptation to burn a variety of different products that have been gathered during lockdown is also a concern.

“Another area of concern is fireworks, which can cause great distress and harm to pets, farm animals and wildlife. They can also create air quality issues and come in packaging which can lead to unnecessary litter.

People are also being reminded of the following:

• Never put treated wood, rubber, plastic, foam or paint on a bonfire.

• Don’t burn household waste on a bonfire either, as this can cause pollution and harm to people’s health.

• Remember to check for hedgehogs and other wildlife, or even pets, inside the stacks of materials before lighting a bonfire.

Mr Mallinder added: ““We always want people to have fun and we know that everyone is desperate for some normality in their lives.

“However, we do still need to think really carefully about what we do and how we behave, for the health and wellbeing of us all. Thinking about making small changes in our celebrations will have a positive impact on our environment.”