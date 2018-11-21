Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Look out for Felixstowe on Sky TV show tonight

PUBLISHED: 15:40 27 November 2018

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

Jim Horsfield

A popular Sky TV show which filmed its semi final along the picturesque Suffolk coast is being aired tonight.

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELDFilming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

Talented artists competed against each other in the Sky Arts series Landscape Artist of the year back in July when 100 crew members and eight semi-finalists spent the day at Landguard Point looking out towards Felixstowe Docks.

The popular show has become the channel’s second biggest show for viewing figures, and it follows on from the success of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year.

Karen Everett, director of Screen Suffolk which helped Sky find the perfect location, said: “The beach looked incredible with the specifically designed pods erected for the eight artists, who painted inside them for four hours. We can’t wait to see the landscape views painted of Felixstowe Port.

“The pods were positioned on the beach looking toward Felixstowe’s container port. Three finalists were selected from the semi-final, who will go on to the final.

Filming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELDFilming on Felixstowe beach for the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year semi final Picture: JIM HORSFIELD

“The programme makers made a very kind donation to Landguard Fort as well – by way of an extra thanks. We’re really impressed and grateful for that.”

You can watch the show tonight at 8pm on the Sky Arts channel.

Read the full story from July here: Top Sky TV show shoots on Felixstowe beach – see which one here

Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity coming to Ipswich

10:54 Louisa Baldwin
Diversity

Street dance troupe Diversity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new tour which includes a date at the Ipswich Regent.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Monday, November 19, 2018 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24