Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Iceland’s Christmas advert is ‘banned’ before it goes on TV but you can watch it here

PUBLISHED: 15:35 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 09 November 2018

Iceland's Christmas TV ad has been banned as

Iceland's Christmas TV ad has been banned as "too political" (C) Iceland

Iceland

Frozen food firm Iceland’s Christmas advertisement about the plight of orang-utans has been declared too political to be shown on TV. But was it all a clever plan to spread Iceland’s no-palm-oil message as far and wide as possible?

Iceland's new Christmas TV ad has been banned for being too political (C) IcelandIceland's new Christmas TV ad has been banned for being too political (C) Iceland

Iceland’s emotional Christmas advertisement featuring a cartoon orang-utan has been banned from television for being “too political” – a vetting body says it cannot clear the Greenpeace-made film which highlights the plight of the orang-utan because it breaches guidelines.

The advertisement begins like a children’s cartoon narrated by Emma Thompson but quickly turns into a stark exploration of the damage that humans are wreaking on the natural habitat of the orang-utan as we learn that 25 die every day due to the destruction of the rainforest.

Advertising body Clearcast said the organisation hadn’t banned the short film but that it couldn’t clear it to run on TV as it is breaches the rules of the Broadcast Code of Advertising Practice which stops companies from broadcasting political adverts. Iceland is highlighting the fact that it is committed to removing palm oil from all its own-brand foods by the end of 2018.

This begs the question: did the creative team that made the advert REALLY not know they were breaching the code, or did they realise it would ensure the advertisement would gain even more coverage?

The cartoon begins as a baby orang-utan makes a mess of a little girl’s bedroom, much to her annoyance. She asks her to leave and, as she goes, asks why she came to visit her in the first place. At this point, the colour drains from the screen and we see the rainforest being destroyed by machinery.

“There’s a human in my forest and I don’t know what to do,” the creature tells the little girl, “they destroyed all of our trees for your food and your shampoo. There’s a human in my forsest and I don’t know what to do. He took away my mother and I’m scared he will take me too. There are humans in my forest and I don’t know what to do. They’re burning it for palm oil so I thought I’d stay with you…”

Answering the distraught baby ape, the little girl says: “Oh Rang-tan in my bedroom now I do know what to do, I’ll fight to save your home and I’ll stop you feeling blue. I’ll share your story far and wide so that others can fight too. Oh Rang-tan in my bedroom I swear it on the stars, the future’s not yet written, but I’ll make sure that it is ours.”

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker said: “Throughout 2018 we have led the retail industry to take action in areas such as rainforest destruction for palm oil and plastic pollution of our oceans. This year we were keen to do something different with our much anticipated Christmas advert. The culmination of our palm oil project is offering our customers the choice of an orangutan friendly Christmas, and we wanted to reflect this in our advertising.

“Whilst our advert sadly never made it to TV screens, we are hopeful that consumers will take to social media to view the film, which raises awareness of an important global issue.”

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

06:01 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Yesterday, 19:00 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wed, 18:11 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tue, 13:29 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Tue, 13:21 Louisa Baldwin
Ant Middleton

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Review: Numbers, CTC Ipswich, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Wayne Savage
Cameron Jarrold, Livvy Campbell-Barr, Beth Shave and Lucy Stokes in Numbers Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Named one of the best plays of all time for women, this was the right choice and the right time for the company to show it can do straight drama.

Ian Hislop on new play about publisher arrested for libel three days running

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone, Peter Losasso as Cruickshank and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbot in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Political satire has a long, distinguished history in this country. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about their new play which shines a spotlight on a publisher who survived three libel trials in three days

Review: The Habit of Art by Alan Bennett at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 James Marston
Matthew Kelly and David Yelland in The Habit of Art Picture: HELEN MAYBANKS

A fictional meeting between two towering figures of the 20th century, The Habit of Art comes from the pen of another national treasure – Alan Bennett.

Fame The Musical, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A mix of unrequited love, leg warmers and leotards’

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Rebekah Rodwell
Jorgie Porter plays Iris Kelly in Fame - The Musical at the Ipswich Regent Picture: TRISTRAM KENTON

Based on the 1980s film of the same name is the UK musical tour starring Mica Paris, Keith Jack and Jorgie Porter.

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24