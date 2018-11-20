Sunshine and Showers

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

20 November, 2018 - 16:42
Archant

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

We Will Rock You opened at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End in 2002 and since then has been seen by 16 million theatre-goers in 19 countries.

Guaranteed to blow your mind, the production includes 24 of Queen’s biggest hits including I Want to Break Free, Radio Gaga and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The show closed in London on 2014, with a special performance including band members Brian May and Roger Taylor, and is now going on a UK tour including dates at the Ipswich Regent.

The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion and live music in the future where everyone thinks and acts the same and musical instruments are forbidden.

READ MORE: Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

The latest tour follows the success of film Bohemian Rhapsody which tells the story of frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek, from outcast to global superstar playing at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

The show will be at the Ipswich Regent from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 28 September 2019 with tickets starting at £15 and discounts for over 60s, under 16s and students.

There will be a 7.30pm performance each night with a 2.30pm matinee on Wednesday and Saturday.

You can purchase tickets online, at the box office or by phone on 01473 433100.

44 minutes ago Louisa Baldwin
Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

