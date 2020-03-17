Could Bury Christmas Fayre be held across West Suffolk from 2021?

Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Additional funding of £110,000 is set to be approved by West Suffolk Council to ensure the Bury Christmas Fayre can go ahead – and could be expanded across West Suffolk in the future.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

At the time of publication the authority’s cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday next week to discuss funding for the event, which attracts around 130,000 visitors per year.

It has become a flagship event in the West Suffolk calendar, but is in need of additional resources to safeguard its future, according to the authority.

Next week, cabinet is asked to approve an extra £110,000 to go towards resilience work.

Councillor Sarah Broughton, cabinet member for resources and performance at West Suffolk Council said: “The behind the scenes work that goes into the planning and smooth running of the Christmas Fayre has increased in recent years.

Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

You may also want to watch:

“The safety and enjoyment of people coming to the fayre is paramount and the complex demands of the fayre require more staff resource to ensure the event’s continuing success.”

The fayre was awarded a national gong in the best large speciality market category of the National Association of British market Authorities awards earlier this year.

The four-day festival features thousands of people travelling to enjoy the festive shopping stalls, entertainment and food offering, despite the gridlock and parking issues it brings.

Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Bury Christmas Fayre 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

According to the council’s report the £110,000 will be broken down with £30,000 for a temporary event support post, £60,000 for event director support, deputy health and safety officer, deputy event manager, traffic management consultant and operatives, log officer and deputy steward supervisor, and £20,000 for a consultant to review the 2020 event and make recommendations for the future.

The report added: “The intention is that future Christmas Fayres, from the year 2021 onwards will be designed and delivered in a way that aims to further reduce the risk and resources requirements that the Council currently commits and holds.

“It is also an aspiration that the fayre should provide a benefit across the whole of West Suffolk.”

This year’s event, if it is not impacted by current coronavirus implications, is set to take place from November 26-29.