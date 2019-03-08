E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Westlife set comeback tour date at Colchester's Castle Park in 2020

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 November 2019

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Westlife are coming to Colchester in 2020 for an incredible open-air concert in Castle Park.

Part of the Stadiums in the Summer tour, the group take to the park on July 11 next year as part of a 15-date comeback run, with the band set to perform hits such as Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up - as well as hits from their upcoming album, Spectrum.

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we're going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK," said the band.

You may also want to watch:

"The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits.

"We can't wait to perform at Colchester."

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

The band have had 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Spectrum is released on November 15, 2020.

- See Saturday's East Anglian Daily Times for your chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to Westlife's stadiums in the Summer Tour 2020.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Film Review: The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix is

Weather warnings in place with strong winds set to hit Suffolk this weekend

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in Suffolk on Saturday. Picture: MET OFFICE

Westlife set comeback tour date at Colchester’s Castle Park in 2020

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Work on major housing project at HMS Ganges site could start next year

View of the iconic mast at the former HMS Ganges site in Shotley Gate. Picture: CLAGUE ARCHITECTS

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists