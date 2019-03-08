Westlife set comeback tour date at Colchester's Castle Park in 2020

Westlife will tour the UK in 2020 which includes a date at Colchester Castle Park on Saturday July 11th Picture: LHG EVENTS

Westlife are coming to Colchester in 2020 for an incredible open-air concert in Castle Park.

Part of the Stadiums in the Summer tour, the group take to the park on July 11 next year as part of a 15-date comeback run, with the band set to perform hits such as Flying Without Wings and You Raise Me Up - as well as hits from their upcoming album, Spectrum.

"The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we're going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK," said the band.

"The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits.

"We can't wait to perform at Colchester."

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide.

The band have had 14 number one singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Spectrum is released on November 15, 2020.

