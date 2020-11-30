Wet, Wet, Wet head to Bury St Edmunds for new tour in 2021

Wet, Wet, Wet with new singer Kevin Simm. The band will be touring to Bury St Edmunds next year and releasing a new album The Journey. Photo: Dougie Souness No Half Measures Ltd.

Pop superstars Wet, Wet, Wet have had enough of lockdown and are planning to hit the road for a series of gigs that will not only celebrate a new album but will introduce fans to a new lead singer Kevin Simm.

The band will be playing The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on November 4, 2021 and will be playing with new album The Journey live along with many of their greatest hits.

Having spent most of 2020 in lockdown, re-arranging some of their classic songs from home and broadcasting them to fans via the web, the band are now itching to perform for their fans in person.

The tour will introduce singer Kevin Simm to many who have yet to see him perform live. Kevin, won the 2016 series of The Voice UK and was who was previously a member of the BRIT-winning band, Liberty X, joined Wet, Wet, Wet in 2018.

The Journey will be the band’s first album with Kevin in the mix. Neil Mitchell explained: “Releasing a new Wets studio album in 2021 is all the more unusual because of these weird times that we’re living in. Having Kevin as our singer now gives the band and the new album a different dynamic and an excitement that has reinvigorated Wet Wet Wet for an exciting journey ahead.”

That journey includes playing a full-scale UK tour. Graeme Clark said: “Nothing comes near to playing a live gig, from travelling to the venue for the soundcheck, to getting psyched before you go on, the roar when the lights go down, doing your gig with your musical brothers, to the bow at the end of the show. When you get it right it completely re-energises you. Going out on a tour is one of the most exhilarating things you can do in life.”

Kevin Simm added that being part of a new album means that he feels has if he has really settled in with the band. “I have loved being part of the band, performing with the lads and singing an incredible catalogue of songs. We have really gelled on stage and as friends off it, so it was the next natural step to write and release some new music.”

Tickets for the Bury St Edmunds gig at The Apex on November 4, 2021 will go on sale 10am Friday December 4, 2020 online and venue box offices. VIP Soundcheck packages are available.

Fans who pre-order the album from the band’s website before Thursday December 3 will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.