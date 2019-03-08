Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Line-up announced for Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:49 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 21 March 2019

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival Picture: JOANNA MILLINGTON

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival Picture: JOANNA MILLINGTON

Archant

The full line-up for this year’s Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival has been announced, with more than 40 different events available for people of all ages to enjoy.

Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival poster by EMILY WALLACEBury St Edmunds Fringe Festival poster by EMILY WALLACE

The volunteer-run festival begins on March 29 and runs until May 5, with an inclusive programme of music, arts and comedy events over 37 days.

This year’s programme includes a miniature film festival, an extensive theatre and comedy line-up and a wealth of music spanning Northern Soul, a tribute to jazz legend Henry Mancini, gonzo-rockers Dingus Khan, disco duo Sink Ya Teeth, a night of opera, internationally renowned grime artist ShaoDow and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The much-loved Bury Songwriters Competition, which has previously showcased the likes of Ed Sheeran, Huntar and Amethysts, will return once again.

The festival will be held at a variety of venues in and around the town, including The Constitutional Club, The Hunter Club, West Suffolk College, Oakes Barn Free House, Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, The Rehearsal Rooms, Petrus Wine Bar, St Edmunds Church, Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, The Farmers Club and The Apex.

Dingus Khan will perform Picture: DINGUS KHANDingus Khan will perform Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Seymour Quigley, musical director at the festival, said: “The festival is a volunteer-run, independent arts project, working alongside local promoters to showcase and celebrate the amazing wealth of arts and culture happening in the west Suffolk area on a grassroots, DIY basis.

“Our aim each year is to bring together as many independent promoters, artists and companies operating within the town, to provide an affordable and inclusive programme of music, theatre, comedy, poetry, dance, art, literature, film and seminars for all ages to enjoy.”

The festival kicks off on Friday, March 29 at The Constitutional Club when The Right Combination Northern Soul Club showcase their talents.

For more information, visit www.buryfringe.co.uk

Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival full line-up

ShaoDow will appear at the festival Picture: SHAODOWShaoDow will appear at the festival Picture: SHAODOW

Friday, March 29 at The Constitutional Club - The Right Combination Northern Soul Club (music)

Saturday, March 30 at The Constitutional Club - Tonight Live with Yogi (seminar)

Monday, April 1 at The Constitutional Club - Quirkhouse 5 (theatre)

Wednesday, April 3 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 1 (music)

Saturday, April 6 at The Hunter Club - Ghosts Of Men, Men Of Munga, B*st*rd, Light Skies Darken & Final Transmission (music)

Saturday, April 6 at The Constitutional Club - Menumiteno (music)

Saturday, April 6 at Oakes Barn - Sex, Death & A Cheesecake (comedy)

Saturday, April 6 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Saturday, April 6 at Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, Oakes Barn, The Constitutional Club & The Hunter Club - Quirkhouse 5 Theatre Crawl (theatre)

Sunday, April 7 at Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, Oakes Barn, The Constitutional Club & The Hunter Club - Quirkhouse 5 Theatre Crawl (theatre)

Wednesday, April 10 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 2 (music)

Friday, April 12 at The Constitutional Club - Goldblume, Blue Mean Eyes & Basement Strippers (music)

Saturday, April 13 at The Hunter Club - Tundra, Fightmilk, The Sandinistas, Picsel & Bog (music)

Saturday, April 13 at The Farmers Club - The (Vaguely) Complete Works of Christopher Marlowe (theatre/comedy)

Saturday, April 13 at The Constitutional Club - The Hoo Ha Record Club (music)

Saturday, April 13 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 14 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 14 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Monday, April 15 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Tuesday, April 16 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Tuesday, April 16 at Oakes Barn - Poetry Open Mic with Elizabeth Soule (poetry)

Wednesday, April 17 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 3 (music)

Thursday, April 18 at The Constitutional Club - Con Opera (music)

Friday, April 19 at The Constitutional Club - The Baskervilles, Deep City, Swimsuit Competition & Lunar Echoes (music)

Saturday, April 20 at The Hunter Club - Dingus Khan, The Excellent Adventures, Hex Friends, Groff, For The Hornets & Fleas (music)

Saturday, April 20 at Oakes Barn - Fang & Flame (literature)

Saturday, April 20 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 21 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 21 at The Constitutional Club - Film On The Fringe: Fantastic Encounters (film)

Wednesday, April 24 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 4 (music)

Friday, April 26 at The Apex - The 545: Underline The Sky, Kelodown, Salvador, Substation & The Daze (music)

Friday, April 26 at The Constitutional Club - The Hoodenanny Comedy Club (comedy)

Friday, April 26 at The Hunter Club - Paul Higgs plays Henry Mancini (music)

Saturday, April 27 at The Constitutional Club - Music, Food & Cake: A Suicide Bereavement Fundraiser (music)

Saturday, April 27 at St Edmunds Church - The Crypt Sessions (music)

Saturday, April 27 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 28 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 28 at The Constitutional Club - If I Catch Alphonso, Tonight! (theatre)

Sunday, April 28 at The Constitutional Club - Suffolk Portraits (film)

Monday, April 29 at The Constitutional Club - If I Catch Alphonso, Tonight! (theatre)

Tuesday, April 30 at Petrus Wine Bar - Suffolk Portraits (film)

Wednesday, May 1 at West Suffolk College - Scoring and Recording for Games: Orchestral Concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Suffolk Youth Orchestra (music)

Friday, May 3 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Final (music)

Friday, May 3 at The Rehearsal Rooms - Not Another Bury Show (music)

Saturday, May 4 at The Constitutional Club - Fretz (music)

Saturday, May 4 at The Hunter Club - The Bury Fringe Festival All-Dayer with Sink Ya Teeth, ShaoDow, Kyanos, Amethysts, Gabby, Sam Eagle, The Glitter Shop, Andrea King & more (music)

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

‘The talent we have is a bit of a joke... it felt like only a matter of time’ - Woolfenden on Town’s breakthrough stars

Luke Woolfenden towers above Colchester's Mikael Mandron. Picture: DAVE EVANS

Line-up announced for Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2019

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival Picture: JOANNA MILLINGTON

‘Everyone has had the same experience; it’s just different wars’: The Veterans Breakfast Club rebuilding lost friendships

Veterans Breakfast Club in Corton, near Lowestoft, meets on the second Saturday of each month. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists