Line-up announced for Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival 2019

Sink Ya Teeth will appear at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival

The full line-up for this year’s Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival has been announced, with more than 40 different events available for people of all ages to enjoy.

Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival poster by EMILY WALLACE

The volunteer-run festival begins on March 29 and runs until May 5, with an inclusive programme of music, arts and comedy events over 37 days.

This year’s programme includes a miniature film festival, an extensive theatre and comedy line-up and a wealth of music spanning Northern Soul, a tribute to jazz legend Henry Mancini, gonzo-rockers Dingus Khan, disco duo Sink Ya Teeth, a night of opera, internationally renowned grime artist ShaoDow and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The much-loved Bury Songwriters Competition, which has previously showcased the likes of Ed Sheeran, Huntar and Amethysts, will return once again.

The festival will be held at a variety of venues in and around the town, including The Constitutional Club, The Hunter Club, West Suffolk College, Oakes Barn Free House, Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, The Rehearsal Rooms, Petrus Wine Bar, St Edmunds Church, Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, The Farmers Club and The Apex.

Dingus Khan will perform

Seymour Quigley, musical director at the festival, said: “The festival is a volunteer-run, independent arts project, working alongside local promoters to showcase and celebrate the amazing wealth of arts and culture happening in the west Suffolk area on a grassroots, DIY basis.

“Our aim each year is to bring together as many independent promoters, artists and companies operating within the town, to provide an affordable and inclusive programme of music, theatre, comedy, poetry, dance, art, literature, film and seminars for all ages to enjoy.”

The festival kicks off on Friday, March 29 at The Constitutional Club when The Right Combination Northern Soul Club showcase their talents.

Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival full line-up

ShaoDow will appear at the festival

Friday, March 29 at The Constitutional Club - The Right Combination Northern Soul Club (music)

Saturday, March 30 at The Constitutional Club - Tonight Live with Yogi (seminar)

Monday, April 1 at The Constitutional Club - Quirkhouse 5 (theatre)

Wednesday, April 3 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 1 (music)

Saturday, April 6 at The Hunter Club - Ghosts Of Men, Men Of Munga, B*st*rd, Light Skies Darken & Final Transmission (music)

Saturday, April 6 at The Constitutional Club - Menumiteno (music)

Saturday, April 6 at Oakes Barn - Sex, Death & A Cheesecake (comedy)

Saturday, April 6 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Saturday, April 6 at Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, Oakes Barn, The Constitutional Club & The Hunter Club - Quirkhouse 5 Theatre Crawl (theatre)

Sunday, April 7 at Café Rouge, Abbeygate Cinema, Oakes Barn, The Constitutional Club & The Hunter Club - Quirkhouse 5 Theatre Crawl (theatre)

Wednesday, April 10 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 2 (music)

Friday, April 12 at The Constitutional Club - Goldblume, Blue Mean Eyes & Basement Strippers (music)

Saturday, April 13 at The Hunter Club - Tundra, Fightmilk, The Sandinistas, Picsel & Bog (music)

Saturday, April 13 at The Farmers Club - The (Vaguely) Complete Works of Christopher Marlowe (theatre/comedy)

Saturday, April 13 at The Constitutional Club - The Hoo Ha Record Club (music)

Saturday, April 13 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 14 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 14 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Monday, April 15 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Tuesday, April 16 at The Constitutional Club - Birdsong (theatre)

Tuesday, April 16 at Oakes Barn - Poetry Open Mic with Elizabeth Soule (poetry)

Wednesday, April 17 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 3 (music)

Thursday, April 18 at The Constitutional Club - Con Opera (music)

Friday, April 19 at The Constitutional Club - The Baskervilles, Deep City, Swimsuit Competition & Lunar Echoes (music)

Saturday, April 20 at The Hunter Club - Dingus Khan, The Excellent Adventures, Hex Friends, Groff, For The Hornets & Fleas (music)

Saturday, April 20 at Oakes Barn - Fang & Flame (literature)

Saturday, April 20 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 21 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 21 at The Constitutional Club - Film On The Fringe: Fantastic Encounters (film)

Wednesday, April 24 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Heat 4 (music)

Friday, April 26 at The Apex - The 545: Underline The Sky, Kelodown, Salvador, Substation & The Daze (music)

Friday, April 26 at The Constitutional Club - The Hoodenanny Comedy Club (comedy)

Friday, April 26 at The Hunter Club - Paul Higgs plays Henry Mancini (music)

Saturday, April 27 at The Constitutional Club - Music, Food & Cake: A Suicide Bereavement Fundraiser (music)

Saturday, April 27 at St Edmunds Church - The Crypt Sessions (music)

Saturday, April 27 at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre - The Artheads Saturday Jam (music)

Sunday, April 28 at Oakes Barn - Stepdad Jokes (comedy)

Sunday, April 28 at The Constitutional Club - If I Catch Alphonso, Tonight! (theatre)

Sunday, April 28 at The Constitutional Club - Suffolk Portraits (film)

Monday, April 29 at The Constitutional Club - If I Catch Alphonso, Tonight! (theatre)

Tuesday, April 30 at Petrus Wine Bar - Suffolk Portraits (film)

Wednesday, May 1 at West Suffolk College - Scoring and Recording for Games: Orchestral Concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Suffolk Youth Orchestra (music)

Friday, May 3 at The Constitutional Club - Bury Songwriters Competition Final (music)

Friday, May 3 at The Rehearsal Rooms - Not Another Bury Show (music)

Saturday, May 4 at The Constitutional Club - Fretz (music)

Saturday, May 4 at The Hunter Club - The Bury Fringe Festival All-Dayer with Sink Ya Teeth, ShaoDow, Kyanos, Amethysts, Gabby, Sam Eagle, The Glitter Shop, Andrea King & more (music)