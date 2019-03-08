Music, fireworks and poignant Remembrance services - 13 events to visit this weekend

Flash, bang, wallop: Fireworks, bonfire and funfair light up the night sky in Long Melford. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Long Melford Big Night Out, Long Melford Hall Park, Friday, November 8, gates open 6pm

The annual Big Night Out entertains hundreds of visitors. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The annual Big Night Out entertains hundreds of visitors. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend this gigantic bonfire and fireworks spectacular, which this year has the theme of space. There will be fairground rides for children, families and adults, weather permitting, a barbecue and many stalls and food outlets. The event is organised by Project Seven with all profits going to local charities. The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the firework display will start at 8pm. Advance tickets are available from various stockists.

Annie, Ipswich Regent, until Saturday, November 9, 7.30 nightly and 2.30 matinees on Thursday and Saturday

This hit production, starring Lesley Joseph of Birds of a Feather fame as spiteful orphanage boss Miss Hannigan, has come straight from the West End, and is very much a family musical.

There are many young stars and a scene-stealing Labradoodle as Annie's dog, Sandy. The story is set in New York during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when Annie is chosen to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks. The songs include Tomorrow, It's the Hard-Knock Life and East Street. To find out more and book, visit the website.

Ipswich Railway Modellers Association Exhibition, Rushmere Hall Primary School, Ipswich, Saturday, November 9, 10am-4.30pm

Annie, the musical about a feisty red-haired orphan girL Picture: Ipswich Regent Annie, the musical about a feisty red-haired orphan girL Picture: Ipswich Regent

This annual event has lots to appeal to model railway fans of all ages. There will be a wide range of layouts on show, as well as traders and retailers, and second-hand items to buy.

There will also be refreshments. Admission is £5 for adults and senior citizens, £4 for disabled people (including carer), and free for accompanied children or £2 for unaccompanied children.

British Crafts at Blackthorpe Barn, Rougham, Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, 10am-5pm

This hugely popular arts and crafts Christmas event starts this weekend, and will also be oepn each weekend until December 14-15. Artists and crafts makers will showcase individual hand-crafted items, including wood turning, textiles and knitwear, ceramics, jewellery, leather goods, metal sculptures and much more.

The Ipswich Railway Modellers' Association hold their annual exhibition this weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER The Ipswich Railway Modellers' Association hold their annual exhibition this weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Many exhibitors will change each weekend. There is a charge of £3 adults, £2 senior citizens and free for children and students, and you can also buy a season ticket for £10. In addition to the event, the country Christmas shop is also open daily and there are various workshops and other activities,

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, 7pm

This poignant annual festival will feature a performance by the Honington Voluntary Band and a drumhead service.

Tickets are £13 and you can book via The Apex's box office.

Ipswich YM RUFC Fireworks, Saturday, November 9, The Street, Rushmere St Andrew, gates open 6pm

Blackthorpe Barn Christmas crafts. Picture: BLACKTHORPE BARN Blackthorpe Barn Christmas crafts. Picture: BLACKTHORPE BARN

This popular firework event will start between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, depending on the weather. There will be lots of refreshments, including burgers and chips, sweets and doughnuts, as well as guest ales and a gin and prosecco bar. If you want to go along, you need to buy tickets in advance. The club is open during the days between 9am and 6pm and you can buy tickets at the bar on Thursday evening until 9pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £4 for children.

Takeover Festival, Ipswich Central Library, Saturday, November 9, 11am-5pm and 6.30-11pm

Live music, dance, poetry and film workshops will all be included in the first-ever Takeover Festival, a free event led by young people and aimed at under-25s. At the central library, rom 11am to 5pm, there will be live music from young singers Roma, Sienna Potter, Carla, Zoe and Ollie Bowman, ukelele player Charlie, rap artist Sammy and Ella the Poet, as well as a drop-in workshop for young artists. From 6.30 to 11pm there will be live music and a licensed bar, with acts including singer Kadie, rock band BonaFide and sample beatmaker Languid.

There will be a Takeover Festival fringe event at Gainsborough Community Library from 2 to 4pm, where people can have a go at making iPad art and using VR headsets. You can also drop into Gainsborough library at any time between 10am and 4pm to contribute to the library mural.

Poetry in Aldeburgh, Friday, November 8, to Sunday, November 10

This annual festival will feature 100 poets, artists and film-makers, with events including workshops, talks, readings, films and performances. Prices vary, and all events on Friday are free. For full details and to book, visit the festival website.

Christmas Shopping Event, Saturday, November 9-Sunday, November 10, Wherstead Park, 10am-4pm

If you are looking for Christmas gifts with a difference, this annual Christmas show could give you some inspiration. There will be a large number of stalls including Christmas decorations, designer accessories and home decor, luxury gifts, local food and drink and children's toys and clothing. There is a charge of £3 per adult, with children getting in free and free parking on site. A proportion of the admission fee will go to Children in Need and organisers will also be collecting donations on the door.

Homecoming Hearts, Guildhall, Bury St Edmunds, Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10, 10.30am-6pm

During Remembrance weekend, this exhibition offers an opportunity to see many embroidered hearts which were created in support of SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity, in 2018, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. Embroiderers from around the world took up the challenge to create colourful hearts for their project A Stitch in My Heart. The exhibition is free to visit. If you can't make it this weekend, the exhibition will also be open on Wednesday, November 13.

Arts and Crafts Winter Fayre, Two Sisters Arts Centre, Trimley St Mary, Saturday, November 9, 10am-2pm

There will be lots of tables selling arts and crafts made by members of the local community, including some unusual Christmas presents. The coffee bar will also be open. Admission is free.

Retro Gaming Weekend, Sailmakers, Ipswich, Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10

If you remember classic Sega, PlayStation and Nintendo games, or would just like to try some retro gaming, this event is for you. The Bring Back Retro team will take over a unit in the shopping centre this weekend and offer a chance to play on various old consoles, including a Commodore and an original Atari 2600 from 1977. The games will be displayed on 1990s CRT TVs. Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Time Crisis, Crash Bandicoot, Toe Jam and Earl and Sonic are among the games that will be there. The event starts at 10am on Saturday and closes at 4pm on Sunday.

Remembrance Service, Christchurch Park, Ipswich, Sunday, November 10, 10.30am

Moving remembrance events will be held all across the area this weekend, including Ipswich's main service, which is being held at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park. The parade starts at 10.25am, entering the park via Soane Street, and the service will run from 10.50am to 11.30 am. The parade will then march and salute on Mansion House Green in the park.

Spedeworth Gala Meeting Fireworks Spectacular and Caravan Destruction Derby, Mildenhall, Sunday, November 10, 1pm

As well as a caravan destruction derby, this gala event will include nine teams taking part in National Bangers, Bone Builders junior micra stock cars and a Reliant Robins British Championship. Tickets are £17 for general admission, with various other prices.