Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

7 top questions about what's happening at this year's Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 11:23 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 28 May 2019

Heavy Horse demos, Suffolk Show. Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association

Heavy Horse demos, Suffolk Show. Picture: Suffolk Agricultural Association

Archant

Heading for the Suffolk Show? Here are the answers to seven top questions about this year's big two-day event, on May 29 and 30 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Suffolk Show's first ever viewing tower, offering views from 60ft above the ground Picture: TIM MOSSSuffolk Show's first ever viewing tower, offering views from 60ft above the ground Picture: TIM MOSS

How do I get to the show and where can I get tickets?

For drivers, there will be AA signs and directions from Suffolk Police from the A14 and A12. Alternatively, there will be bus services from central Ipswich and Ipswich railway station. Tickets will be available on the gate for the same prices as last year.

Everything you need to know about the Suffolk Show

How can I find my way around the Suffolk Showground?

The showground will be absolutely packed with things to do, including the live farming area, livestock shows, food and drink stalls, the flower and garden show and much more. How do you find your way round it all?

Find your way around the Suffolk Show

What will there be to eat and drink?

As usual the show will have an amazing array of things to eat and drink - from hog roast and pasties to luxury ice cream.

17 of the best street food stalls at the Suffolk Show

You may also want to watch:

Can I take my dog to the show?

You certainly can. In fact, your pooch will get five-star treatment at this year's event, with dog watering points across the showground and other dog-related activities.

Canines are king at this year's Suffolk Show

How can I get a bird's-eye view of the showground?

If you'd like to see the whole showground from on high, you can! An exciting new addition to this year's show is its first-ever 60 ft viewing tower, which will be open to the public and free to ascend.

New 60ft tower will offer breathtaking views of Suffolk landscape

Is there anywhere to relax and chill out?

There are lots of activities at the show, but there will also be some places where you can stop and relax - including a beer garden, a woodland walk and the Adnams Beach Eats area.

7 ways to chill out at the Suffolk Show

Can I see Elmer at the show?

Yes! This year's Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, will include 100 Young Elmers, designed and decorated by schools and youth groups. You can see them all at the Suffolk Show, where Elmer's Learning Herd will be on display. For more details, see the story below.

Suffolk Show set to feature 100 Young Elmer sculptures

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit: let’s just get on with it! Then we can all sit back and say I told you so

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's strong opinion reflects the fact that everyone in the country has one, except the major parties, says Liz Nice Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Are you allowed to get your legs out at my age? I asked my children

Unseemly? Or does Sharon have every right to get her legs out, regardless of what her children say? Photo: Sharon Morrison

Tony Garnett: Hambro Cup second round matches, results and scorers

RUSHMERE IN LAST EIGHT: Hambro team. Back (from left): Jordan Bloomfield, Connor James, Ross Howard, Gary Channing (team captain), Peter Robinson. Front: Matt Godbold, Josh Cottrell, James Godbold, Ricky Ling and Rob Hastings. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Sunshine and highs of 22C predicted for Suffolk Show - but there could be the odd shower

South Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists