7 top questions about what's happening at this year's Suffolk Show

Heading for the Suffolk Show? Here are the answers to seven top questions about this year's big two-day event, on May 29 and 30 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

How do I get to the show and where can I get tickets?

For drivers, there will be AA signs and directions from Suffolk Police from the A14 and A12. Alternatively, there will be bus services from central Ipswich and Ipswich railway station. Tickets will be available on the gate for the same prices as last year.

How can I find my way around the Suffolk Showground?

The showground will be absolutely packed with things to do, including the live farming area, livestock shows, food and drink stalls, the flower and garden show and much more. How do you find your way round it all?

What will there be to eat and drink?

As usual the show will have an amazing array of things to eat and drink - from hog roast and pasties to luxury ice cream.

Can I take my dog to the show?

You certainly can. In fact, your pooch will get five-star treatment at this year's event, with dog watering points across the showground and other dog-related activities.

How can I get a bird's-eye view of the showground?

If you'd like to see the whole showground from on high, you can! An exciting new addition to this year's show is its first-ever 60 ft viewing tower, which will be open to the public and free to ascend.

Is there anywhere to relax and chill out?

There are lots of activities at the show, but there will also be some places where you can stop and relax - including a beer garden, a woodland walk and the Adnams Beach Eats area.

Can I see Elmer at the show?

Yes! This year's Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, will include 100 Young Elmers, designed and decorated by schools and youth groups. You can see them all at the Suffolk Show, where Elmer's Learning Herd will be on display. For more details, see the story below.

