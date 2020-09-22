Family fun for all during October half-term

You can now book half-term fun at Pleasurewood Hills Photo: Pleasurewood Hills copyright Andrew McMeekin

October half-term is fast approaching and with changeable weather and the uncertainty of lockdown restrictions, it will be a challenging time for parents wanting to keep young ones occupied and happy. This is our list of events and attractions which can provide some family fun

Suzanne and William Coleman near the elephant enclosure at Colchester Zoo. A visit to the zoo is always popular at half-term Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suzanne and William Coleman near the elephant enclosure at Colchester Zoo. A visit to the zoo is always popular at half-term Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pleasurewood Hills

Family Theme Park, Leisure Way, Lowestoft, NR32 4TZ

Online Admission: from £15.50; children under 90cm free; discounts for disabled, carers, NHS staff, lifeboat crews, military personnel and members of emergency services.

You can now book tickets for this October half term. The park will be open for nine full days of fun from Saturday October 24 to Sunday November 1. The gates open at 10am each day and you can stay until the park closes at 5pm so there’s plenty of time to check out all of the rides, shows and attractions.

The Lord of the Rings themed family event back for half term at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park this half-term Photo: Andy Abbott The Lord of the Rings themed family event back for half term at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park this half-term Photo: Andy Abbott

The park is open again from the beginning of July but only to people who book in advance. There are limited numbers being given entry in order to maintain social distancing regulations. Most of the 35 rides are currently operating but some including the mini pirate ship, Woody’s Cub House and Woody Copters have been closed because of social distancing measures. Fireball, The Jolly Roger and Timber Falls are out of action because of refurbishment work.

No cash transactions will be allowed on the park – only contactless card payments will be accepted.

Those with season passes will also need to book an entry time online. Booking and further information on the website. https://pleasurewoodhills.com/

Moyse’s Hall Museum

Market Place, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1DX

Admission: Adult: £5, Concs: £3, Child: £3, Family: £15

Moyse’s Hall strikes back with their 12th Annual Sci-Fi and Action Exhibition and will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the second Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back, with a display of props and memorabilia as the museum explores the movie that introduced us to Yoda, AT-AT walkers and a shocking family revelation that set the world talking.

In addition the museum will also be celebrating the fact that it’s 40 years since Galactica landed in homes across the globe. This classic series was a spin-off to 1978’s Battlestar Galactica and thy will be exploring the franchise’s impact upon popular culture.

And if that wasn’t enough, there will be more small screen action from the Tom Baker era of Dr Who. Moyse’s will be borrowing high-end screen used props from eras old and new. There will also be an opportunity to meet a real Dalek.

Then the final highlight will be the rare opportunity to come face to face with a film-used Gremlin prop from the cult classic from the mid-1980s.

It’s an intergalactic exhibition for all ages and runs from Saturday October 24 to Sunday December 20 2020. The exhibition is open from 10am to 5pm with last admission at 4pm.

West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village

Icklingham Road, West Stow, IP28 6HG

Admission: Adult: £6; Child: £3; Family: £16

West Stow is the site of an early Anglo-Saxon village, occupied from AD 420-650, over 400 years before the Norman Conquest.

One of England’s great archaeological sites, West Stow has extensive indoor galleries and a stunning recreation of an Anglo-Saxon village surrounded by 125 acres of unspoilt countryside.

However, there will be some half-term horrors lurking behind corners for unsuspecting visitors. The immersive attraction is inviting people to take part in some fun family activities including quizzes and stories and dare you be brave enough to cast the last rune in their Witchy Workshop?

West Stow will also be hosting The Real Middle-Earth Tour on Sunday October 25, 2020 at 1pm. Find out about the links between Tolkien and the Anglo-Saxon world on a guided tour from a member of the Tolkien Society and a Middle-earth enthusiast.

Visitors are required to wear a face mask whilst inside the museum, but not outdoors in the Anglo-Saxon Village.

Spooky Saxons events will be running from Saturday October 24 - Sunday November 1, 2020.

Ipswich Museum

High St, Ipswich IP1 3QH

Admission: Free but timed entry essential

Where’s Wally? This Halloween, Wally, the world’s favourite children’s book character – wearing a red-and-white striped shirt and black-rimmed specs – will be popping up in Ipswich Museum. Families will be able to join the search for Wally as part of the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, organised by Walker Books and Kids in Museums, to celebrate the release of the new book, Where’s Wally? Spooky Spotlight Search.

Over 75 museums around the UK have signed up to run the promotion, which is perfectly timed for Halloween. The activity will run in participating museums from 9th October – 1st November 2020 and will be tailored within each museum to comply with their social distancing measures. Additional online activities will be available for those families choosing not to visit museums in person.

Families will be able to visit their local participating museum to hunt for Wally amongst their collections, as well as spell out a spooky phrase with letters hidden alongside mini Wally standees, and receive a special “I found Wally!” bookmark on completion of the search, as well as the chance to enter the Where’s Wally? and Kids in Museums grand prize draw competition to win an ArtFund Family Membership and a bundle of Where’s Wally? goodies.

For more information on the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search at Ipswich Museum and how to book your tickets to visit the museum safely, visit ipswich.cimuseums.org.uk/events/whereswally

Christchurch Mansion

Soane St, Ipswich IP4 2BE

Admission: Free but timed entry essential

Christchurch Mansion and the Wolsey Gallery, has reopened and the critically acclaimed Ed Sheeran exhibition: Made in Suffolk has been extended until November. Timed entry visits are simple to book, just pick a time between 10am – 4.30pm (Tuesday – Saturday) and 11am – 4.30pm (Sundays). You can ask our team any questions or discuss special requirements when you phone.

You can book your visit up to seven days in advance. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01473 433100 between the hours of 9.30am – 5.30pm (Monday – Friday). Subject to availability you may be able to visit the same day as booking. Entrance to the mansion is through the backdoor and the main entrance onto the front lawn is being used as the exit.

You can book up to six people from the same household/bubble per timed entry. Your contact information will be held on record for 21 days from the date of your visit to assist with Test and Trace if required.

Please note that your ticket will not allow you re-entry all day. Your visit will be concluded once you exit the museum. There is no time limit for your visit, but visitors are asked to follow the one-way system.

Colchester Zoo

Maldon Rd, Heckfordbridge, Colchester CO3 0SL

Admission: Adult: £21; Concs: £19, Child: £15

Colchester Zoo, one of the top zoos and conservation centres in the country, home to 220 species of animal, bird and reptile, has re-opened with extensive social distancing to make sure staff and visitors are safe. The majority of the 60 acre site is open-air, with wide pathways and open areas and is an ideal location for those who would like to venture outside and reconnect with nature but within a safe environment.

The zoo have introduced a number of restrictions and conditions including: restrictions on the number of visitors per day, a one-way route to ensure social distancing measures are maintained, all visitors, including passholders, must buy/reserve tickets in advance online, tickets will be available online in 30-minute time slots to stagger arrivals throughout the day. All visitors are being asked to bring face coverings and wash hands regularly during their visit. Additional hand sanitising stations are going to be in place throughout the park and for those who require them, face masks will be available to buy.

Tickets must be booked in advance on the zoo’s website.

Banham Zoo

Kenninghall Rd, Banham NR16 2HE

Admission: Adult: £20, Child: £15, disabled/carer: £10

The zoo on the Suffolk/Norfolk border has re-opened and has introduced extensive measures to ensure staff, visitors and animals remain safe. Visitors and members will need to book online for a timed entrance slot every hour which prevents any queues forming. You can book one family visit every three days to ensure a fair distribution of tickets.

There will be separate entrance and exit points meaning no overlap in guests. More than 200 new signs with reminders to wash hands, keep social distance and follow new one way rules. Hand washing or sanitisers at over 20 points throughout each zoo and prior to entrance and unisex toilets which will be one family at a time with enhanced cleaning schedule.

Extra catering outlets with outdoor hatches have been installed, no indoor eating to be allowed and all outdoor seating to be spaced to ensure good distance from other families.

A limited range of outdoor animal experiences will continue to run but all indoor animal experiences to be closed for this summer period.

Tickets should be booked online at the zoo’s website.

Africa Alive

Whites Lane, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7TF

Admission: Adult: £20, Child: £15, disabled/carer: £10

Like its sister site, Banham Zoo, Africa Alive has re-opened as a cashless site, with a socially distanced, one way route around the site with timed entry, dictated by a pre-booked ticket system –– limited to 250 slots per hour. WiFi in the car park means that visitors on the day can book slots from the safety of their cars but may have to wait sometime for slots to become available.

All playground equipment, hand stamping equipment, woodland trail slides and swings, any enclosures where animals can be touched will be closed because of social distancing requirements.

The Train round site to be closed for this summer period. All indoor animal experiences will be closed for this summer period but a limited range of outdoor animal experiences will continue to run.

You should book tickets and timeslots on the park’s website.

Sutton Hoo

Tranmer House, Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 3DJ

Admission: Adult: £5; Child: £2.50, Family: £12.50

The estate walks at Sutton Hoo, home of Saxon Kings, along with the Keepers’ Café have reopened and you’ll need to book your tickets by 3pm the day before your visit. Members can book for free, while non-members will need to pay when booking. Please note: people who haven’t booked will be turned away.

Tickets can be booked on the National Trust website.

Ickworth House

The Rotunda, Horringer, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5QE

Admission: Adult: £8, Child: £4, Family: £20

Ickworth house with its classical Rotunda, East and West Wings forms the centrepiece of the Ickworth estate. It reflects its former owners, the Hervey Family’s tenacious spirit and has been preserved by the custodianship and influence of unconventional men and women over successive generations.

While the house remains closed, the park and gardens are reopening and visitors will need to book tickets by 3pm the day before your visit. Members can book for free, while non-members will need to pay when booking. Tickets will be released every Friday. People who haven’t booked will sadly be turned away.

Tickets can be booked on the National Trust website.

Colchester Castle

Colchester Castle Park, CO1 1TJ

Admission: Adult: £10, Child: £5.95, Student & Concs: £6.95

After many months with its historic doors closed to the public, Colchester Castle has now re-opened. However, things may look a little different, but this is to ensure everyone is kept and feels safe. Visitors to the castle are asked to call ahead and book a timed slot. This is to make sure that the Castle doesn’t have too many people in the building at any one time, and that everyone has plenty of opportunity to enjoy the exhibits.

The new timed entry slots are easy to book, simply pick a time between 10am and 4pm (Mon-Sat) or 11am and 4pm (Sun) and call the booking desk on 01206 282939. You will still need to call if you have a Resident Pass, just make sure you have your pass details handy.

Arrive no more than five minutes before your booked time. Markers will be in place and you will be asked to abide by social distancing rules to ensure the comfort and safety of everyone.

Once inside the Castle your journey through history will be directed by a new one-way system. Don’t worry, you will still have plenty of time to stop and look at the exhibits as always but do be mindful of other visitors and remember to socially distance.

Some interactive exhibits may not be available, but the team will be trying to keep things as normal as possible. Hand sanitiser stations will be available along the way, too, and new signage will guide visitors safely through their time exploring the museum.

The Castle’s Escape Experience is also back running for private groups of up to six people. These bookings must be a ‘bubble’ or family group from the same household. There are a limited number of dates and times available. Please call 01206 282939 for more details. Cost £60 per session.

Framlingham Castle

Church St, Framlingham, IP13 9BP

Admission: Adult: £2.50; Child: £7.50; Concs: £11.30; Family: £32.50

Framlingham Castle has now re-opened. You now need to book your timed tickets in advance. English Heritage have introduced limits on visitor numbers to help keep everyone safe, and you won’t be able to visit without your booking confirmation. If you’re a member, your ticket will be free, but you still need to book in advance. There are other new steps in place to ensure everyone’s safety, so your visit will be a little different.

The Wall Walk will be open with a one-way system for you to enjoy while social distancing. The Poorhouse will remain open but the indoor exhibition will remain closed. The cafe will be open for takeaway light refreshments of hot and cold drinks as well as cakes with a one way system.

This summer, from July 18, families have the opportunity to take part in a free fun adventure with a historical twist. A trail has been set up through the castle grounds and youngsters are invited to track down the clues - crack them all to claim an adventurer’s certificate. Kick off this knight’s quest at Framlingham Castle every day of the school holidays. Standard admission applies.

More details about booking can be found on the website

Superbowl UK Ipswich

Buttermarket Centre, St Stephens Lane, Ipswich IP1 1DT

Admission: £3/£5 (One game or two games)

Bowling Alleys have now re-opened but like many indoor venues, bowling allies are operating at reduced capacities and with social distancing regulations in effect. Superbowl are asking visitors to book online in advance, to wear your own shoes and use the hand sanitiser dotted around the venue.

Tenpin Ipswich

Gloster Rd, Martlesham Heath, IP5 3R

Tenpin at Martlesham offers bowling as well as pool and tale tennis. There is food available as well as special deals including £10 Thursdays (either two games and a drink or two games and a burger), Tenpin Tuesdays which offers 50% off or Friday Frenzy which offers 25% off. The Eat and Play deal offers two games and a meal for under £10. All bookings must be made online in advance and be for no more than six people in accordance with government regulations.

Noah’s Ark

7 Anchor St, Ipswich IP3 0BW

Admission: Adults: £16.50, Children up to 14 years: £9.50, Children under 4 years: free

Created by Dutch TV and theatre producer Sir Aad Peters, The Ark is a half-sized replica of Noah’s original boat and an educational and cultural celebration of many of the Bible’s legendary stories. From Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Noah, Abraham, Moses, David and Goliath and countless more, this quirky, creative, and extraordinary space is an experience visitors will never forget.

Covering 2,000 square metres and four floors, the biblical stories are brought to life through an array of unique wooden carved sculptures, the centre of which is the tree of life growing 12 metres up through the middle of the ship.

No matter what you believe, the Ark creates a talking point for visitors to reflect on and discuss their own experiences, often finding common ground on stories shared between people with or without faith.

The Ark is open daily from 10am to 6pm. Family or partners from one household are able to enjoy the exhibition together. Maximum people from one household is six persons. Groups will be kept at two metres apart and invited to follow the one-way route. Use hand sanitizers placed around the exhibition.

Stonham Barns

Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, IP14 6AT

Admission: Varies

Stonham Barns Park is open and for the safety of all staff and visitors there are Covid 19 safety measures in place, including hand sanitiser units located around the park. Tumbledown and the bouncy pillow will remain closed until the necessary government guidelines for use are released.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary is where you can see an amazing range of birds of prey, Red Squirrels, the Raptor Hospital, The Barclays Sensory Garden, an information centre about Owls, a woodland walk, picnic areas and plenty of activities for children including a mini-maze, adventure frame and the Meerkat Kastle.

The Golfzone offers a range of activities from our recently opened indoor golf simulators, Streetgolf driving range, chip’n’putt course, Footgolf, Golf Darts, a nine hole golf course and a fabulous Pirate themed adventure golf course which is perfect to get all the family involved in.

If you are feeling arty then a visit Carters of Suffolk will be a good idea. They have been producing handmade, hand painted novel and collectable teapots since the 1970’s and you can see the teapots being made and painted and learn about each stage of the manufacturing process. You can even paint your own pottery where you can create your own holiday souvenir masterpiece, the fun never stops!

If your energy flags pop into The Bistro for a well-deserved break and grab yourself a drink, a bite to eat and maybe a treat for the kiddies inside Molly Blogs Olde Sweet Shoppe. To finish the day off why not book your tickets for one of the fabulous shows at the Aspal Theatre. If that is not enough to keep you busy Stonham Barns also have a large number of events going on during the summer on the showground including car shows, dog shows, children shows and music shows.

With the site open 7 days a week, offering ample fun for all ages, a day out at Stonham Barns in the beautiful Suffolk Countryside could be just what you and your family need. You can gain more information about the various summer events on the website.

Flatford

Flatford, East Bergholt, Suffolk, CO7 6UL

The car park at Flatford is open. There is no need to book but parking space is limited. The tea room is also open, however the gift shop, boat hire and exhibition remain closed.

There are limited toilet facilities including one of which is adapted for disabled use.

The walking trails are fully open, but please respect the government’s social distancing advice. Fen Bridge, which crosses the river Stour between Flatford and Dedham, is currently closed because of structural problems. However, the walk to Dedham beside the river is still open.

Dogs are most welcome at Flatford but should remain on a lead at all times. There are ground nesting birds and the area is extensively used for livestock grazing.

People often find riverside places to eat their picnic. However, the fields beside the river at Flatford are not owned by the National Trust and access should be limited to the public footpath. Please take your litter home with you.

East Anglian Railway Museum

Chappel Station, Colchester, CO6 2DS

Admission: Adults & Seniors: £7, Child (4-15): £4, Under 4’s: FREE

The East Anglian Railway Museum, with its atmospheric Victorian buildings, restored trains and working signal boxes, is open to visitors again on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only. New stringent cleaning regimes have been put in place as well as additional hand sanitising units and social distancing measures, signage and one-way systems. The 17 acre museum site enables easy social distancing and there is plenty of space for picnics as well as outdoor seating and take-away service in Platform 2 Cafe.

The heritage centre allows visitors a hands-on close up look at the people who built and ran the railways in East Anglia. There is something to interest all ages, including interactive signal panels and hands-on exhibits for children to engage with. Big button telephones are located throughout the site so you can listen to audio recordings about a range of topics.

You can also visit the Restoration Shed to see work being carried out on vintage steam locomotives and rolling stock and get close to some vintage memorabilia in The Goods Shed.

Steam Experience Days are currently suspended because of the social distancing regulations.

Book tickets online here

Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens

Low Rd, Diss IP22 2AA

Admission: Adult: £14.53, Concs: £13.63, Child: £9.08

The Gardens and Steam Museum have now re-opened for pre-booked visitors only. The museum is now operating at least two narrow gauge railways and The Gallopers, the exhibition hall and outside play areas are open too. Snacks and hot drinks are available from the play area as take away. Face coverings must be worn to travel on the trains and the Gallopers.

You can book online for day visits and weekend events at Bressingham’s website

Colne Valley Railway

Yeldham Road, Castle Hedingham, CO9 3DZ

Admission: Adult: £8, Concs (over 60): £6.50, Child (3-15): £5

The railway has limited re-opening from Sunday July 26 with 1960s heritage diesel trains running. The Colne Valley Railway is to re-open with a special train service protecting the health of passengers and staff with socially distanced seats being booked on-line and the compulsory wearing of face masks.

Trains will be cleaned after every journey, surfaces wiped, while also being sanitised with a long-lasting spray proven to kill the virus. Seating on trains will be limited to ensure that social distancing can be maintained.

All seats will be pre-booked in family groups of up to six to prevent overcrowding. Booking slots will be at 10 minute arrival intervals – visitors will then get on the next available train once they are on site. There will be a one way system around the site and in buildings.

To protect the health of passengers and staff, there will be no toilets on the trains but the toilets will be open at the reception building.

Some facilities will not be open to protect the staff working in them (e.g. the Signal Box), but most are expected to be open including the new Brewster Centre and Museum and Model Railway. Subject to weather conditions, the miniature railway should also be open.

Catering facilities will be limited to take away only with open air seating at picnic tables. Unfortunately, to protect staff, the trains will temporarily not be able to accommodate wheelchair users.

Tickets can be booked on the website.

Museum of East Anglian Life

Iliffe Way, Stowmarket IP14 1SL

Admission: Adult: £12, Concs: £10, Child: £8, Family: £35

With 17 historic buildings set in 75 acres of beautiful countryside, the Museum of East Anglian Life is the largest independent museum in Suffolk. The museum is an educational charity caring for more than 40,000 objects – once the everyday items of East Anglian life. The collection has a particular focus on the production of food and the region’s social history, reflecting our strong agricultural character.

The museum and the Osier Cafe has now re-opened. You do not have to book in advance but it will help if you do. This summer’s temporary exhibition is The Year I went Heywire, a new art collection made from litter discarded by telecom operatives in Woolpit and surrounding Suffolk villages.

What do you do when you see litter? Ignore it or pick it up, collect it and make it into art? That’s exactly what artist Chrissie O’Connor has done.

Chrissie’s frustration began in 2015 when she started to notice litter discarded by telecom engineers at junction boxes in her home of Woolpit. She saw that lots of small pieces of litter add up to a much larger global impact.

The work includes art made from found discarded materials such as crimp connectors, wire clippings, cable ties, crocodile clips, electrical wiring and general debris. A particularly poignant piece is the bunting containing plastic debris collected over the course of 116 days.

Tickets can be booked on the museum’s website.

Cinemas

Most cinemas are now re-open but screening times vary from cinema to cinema, week to week, depending on the films being screened. Cinemas are also operating under strict Covid-19 regulations meaning that face coverings should be worn and seating is reduced by two thirds with no-one sitting beside you or in front or behind. Many establishments are also doing temperature checks on arrival and booking in advance online is preferred.

For programmes and Covid restrictions for each cinema check online before arrival.

Riverside Cinema, Quayside, Woodbridge IP12 1BH

Phone: 01394 382174

Aldeburgh Cinema, High St, Aldeburgh IP15 5AU

Phone: 01728 454884

Abbeygate Cinema, Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1LZ

Phone: 01284 754477

Leiston Cinema, High Street, Leiston, IP16 4BZ

Phone: 01728 830549

Felixstowe Palace, Crescent Rd, Felixstowe IP11 7NL

Phone: 01394 282787

Cineworld, Cardinal Park, Ipswich, IP1 1AX

Phone: 0330 333 4444

Cineworld, Bury St Edmunds, Parkway, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3BA

Phone: 0330 333 4444

Empire Cinema, Buttermarket, Ipswich, IP1 1DT