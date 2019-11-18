E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Best price tickets for Latitude 2020, UK's top family festival, now on sale

PUBLISHED: 19:03 18 November 2019

Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena at Latitude Festival 2019. Best price tickets for Latitude 2020 have just gone on sale. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena at Latitude Festival 2019. Best price tickets for Latitude 2020 have just gone on sale. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Latitude is a major part of the UK's festival season and an important corner-piece of Suffolk's cultural jigsaw. After a successful event this summer headlined by George Ezra, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey, as well as wonderful assortment of leading comedy, theatre, dance and arts names, Latitude organisers are all ready planning next year's festival which will be held on July 16-21 2020.

Latitude has been nominated for two major festival awards for 2019. Picture: ArchantLatitude has been nominated for two major festival awards for 2019. Picture: Archant

What makes Latitude special is, in addition to the eclectic selection headline music acts, the festival held at Henham Park, just outside Southwold, is also home to a fascinating lineup of theatre, cabaret and comedy, while an inspiring variety of spoken word, poetry and film features regularly throughout the weekend.

You'll experience everything from the spectacular to the surreal at Latitude's diverse array of stages, with the main stage (Obelisk Arena) sitting at the top of the hill overlooking the festival.

The BBC Radio 6 Music Stage showcases the best alternative music, while the Lake Stage and Sunrise Arena present some of the most exciting up-and-coming acts of the future.

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLatitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

As Latitude's Early Bird tickets and their instalment payment plan tickets go on sale, comes the news that the Suffolk festival has been nominated for two important awards - Best Major Festival category at the UK Festival Awards and the Best Family Festival award.

Latitude organisers are hoping to make it two in a row in the Best Family Festival category as they won the award last year.

Buying Latitude tickets now is the cheapest way of enjoying the festival. Weekend camping tickets and weekend family tickets can be bought on a special instalment plan. If you buy your tickets with the instalment plan from November 1-30, you'll make four manageable monthly payments between now and February. There is a £5 non-refundable payment plan fee on all payment plan bookings.

As for who will be gracing the Latitude stages next year, now's the time to start logging in to your favourite music forum, the internet equivalent of jungle drums, and begin sharing those line-up rumours.

