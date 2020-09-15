Where can you pick your own pumpkins for Halloween 2020 in Suffolk and north Essex?

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze are returning this year

Where can you pick your own pumpkins for Halloween? The good news is that several pumpkin patches will be opening up in 2020.

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze near Mildenhall

Pick-your-own is a good socially-distanced activity anyway, but all the patches will have additional measures in place to be Covid-19 secure, and some do require advance booking. It’s advisable to call or check social media pages before making a special trip.

Wellies are also advisable, as the fields could be muddy.

Undley Farm Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, Lakenheath, Bury St Edmunds

The popular pumpkin patch is returning for its 21st year, and this year’s event will be celebrating our NHS staff and key workers this year - including Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Siam Hill Spooky Pumpkins at Boxford

There will be 30 types of pumpkin, from small to huge, and 50 different types of ornamental gourd.

The maze will include a series of interconnecting mazes in a variety of shapes, including a silhouette of Captain Sir Tom, a rainbow, a shopping trolley and a bus.

Other attractions will include donkey rides, a straw bale climbing area and refreshments.

When: October 3-4; October 10-11; October 17-18; October 24-31. Open from 10am to 5pm.

Pickers choosing their pumpkin at Siam Hill Spooky Pumpkins at Boxford

Where: Undley Farm, Undley Rd, Beck Row, Lakenheath, Bury Saint Edmunds IP28 8BX.

Cost and booking: It is essential to book your slot in advance this year. You can book a free ticket for general admission, with various attractions at an extra cost.

The maze costs £5 for adults, £3.50 for children, or £15 for a family of four. Donkey rides are £3 per go, and pick-your-own pumpkin prices range between £1 and £6, dependent on size. A donation of 50p will go to the NHS for every maze ticket, and the farm will donate its annual £1,000 prize draw money directly to the NHS.

To book, visit the Undley Farm website and follow @undleyfarmevents on Facebook for updates.

Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins, Boxford, Sudbury

A barrow full of colourful pumpkins at Siam Hill Spooky Pumpkins at Boxford

Back for its third year to celebrate October half term, this patch has a huge choice of pumpkins.

There will be refreshments available and there is also a picnic area on site if you want to bring your own food along.

Visitors are recommended to wear wellies and possibly bring gloves, and also a bag for their pumpkin. You will be able to borrow a barrow to take your pumpkin from the field to your car.

Organiser Abbi Taylor said: “We will be adhering to all government guidelines of course which are changing rapidly so we will wait to see nearer the time exactly what the guidelines are. We will make sure there is hand sanitiser available at all points of the patch, including entrance and exit, and there will be lots of signs, to include advising everyone to adhere to social distancing. The patch is entirely outside and there’s plenty of space.”

Emily and Guy French at Foxes Farm Produce Pumpkin Patch near Colchester

When: October 24-31, 10am-4pm

Where: Siam Hall, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 5LA

Cost: Entrance is free and pumpkins are priced from £1 depending on size. Contactless and card payments are accepted as well as cash. Currently booking is not required, but, if there are any changes to this due to new regulations, organisers will post details on their Facebook page, @siamhallpumpkin

The Pumpkin Patch, Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester

Some of the array of pumpkins that will be available at Wrentham Pumpkins

Organisers Emily and Guy French have “spent all summer behind the scenes like busy pumpkin bees,” according to their Facebook page.

The couple were determined to make sure they can give customers the great annual Pumpkin Patch experience, whilst also being Covid-safe.

They will have a huge selection of pumpkins and squashes available direct from the field, with more than 15 different varieties, shapes and sizes.

Refreshments will be available for an extra charge, with hot and cold drinks and food, subject to government guidelines at the time. The event will also include a pumpkin scavenger hunt, with visitors asked to bring their own pencil.

Sadly the corn maze will not be running this year because of coronavirus restrictions, and play equipment will not be available. Dogs are also not permitted.

When: September 26-27; October 17-31, 9am-5pm. Visitors are advised to book as early in the season as possible. Organisers say: “Whilst we intend on opening until October 31, we cannot guarantee it due to any future lockdowns or Covid-19 restrictions, weather conditions and pumpkin stock availability.”

Where: Foxes Farm Produce, Aldham, Colchester CO6 3PR.

Cost and booking: It is essential to book in advance for the Pumpkin Patch, and slots are limited. Family tickets cost £5 for up to four people, with additional tickets at £1.50. For more details and to book, visit the Foxes Farm Produce website. and follow @foxesfarmproduce on Facebook.

Goslings Farm, Trimley St Martin, Felixstowe

One of the largest pick-your-own farms in Suffolk, Goslings is once again planning to offer PYO pumpkins in 2020.

The farm already has full social distancing measures in place for its other PYO fruits, and will continue this during the pumpkin event, as well as complying with any new regulations. There are limits on numbers and a one-way system in operation.

The sister PYO farm at Friday Street is not planning to do PYO pumpkins this year.

Where: Goslings Farm, High Road, Trimley St Martin, Felixstowe, IP11 0SG.

When: Dates not finalised, but from around October 16/17 to October 31, from 9.30am to 3pm daily.

Cost: Free to visit, cost depends on the size of pumpkin. There is no requirement to book. For more details and updates, follow @GoslingsFarm on Facebook or visit https://goslingsfarm.com./

Wrentham Pumpkins, near Beccles

This will be the third year for the increasingly popular pick-your-own pumpkins. This farm prides itself on a range of unusual shapes, sizes and colours of pumpkin, but there will be plenty of traditional ones there too.

Some changes are being put in place in 2020. Owner Trevor Oram said: “We will have two fields of pumpkins so people don’t come into contact.” There are also more opening days so that the picking can be spread out.

The event has grown rapidly, with around 700 pumpkins the first year, 2,000 last year and 4,000 this year. Jamie Mortimer has been in charge of the pumpkin operation, while Mr Oram has concentrated on the farm’s Christmas trees. You can usually take a look at the Christmas trees when you visit to pick pumpkins.

Where: Field Farm, Cuckolds Green, Wrentham, NR34 7NB.

When: October 26 to 30, 9am to 4pm..

Cost: Free to visit, with cost depending on the size of pumpkin. There is no requirement to book. For more details and updates, search for @wrenthampumpkins on Facebook.