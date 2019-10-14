Hit West End Whitney Houston tribute show is heading to Suffolk

Elesha Paul Moses as Whitney Houston. The critically acclaimed tribute show is coming to Bury St Edmunds Picture: CUFFE AND TAYLOR Archant

Fresh from a run of hit West End performances, the ultimate Whitney Houston tribute show is heading to Bury St Edmunds.

Whitney - Queen of the Night is coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds in 2020 Picture: CUFFE AND TAYLOR Whitney - Queen of the Night is coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds in 2020 Picture: CUFFE AND TAYLOR

The critically acclaimed Whitney - Queen of the Night is coming to The Apex on Thursday, September 3, 2020 - with tickets on sale from Friday.

Whitney - Queen Of The Night will star Elesha Paul Moses (What's Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

The concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London's Savoy Theatre, with further sell-out shows in June and July.

Tickets for Bury St Edmunds go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 18 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Fans will enjoy three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I'm Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Speaking about playing Whitney Houston, Elesha said: "Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true."

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "We are delighted to be bringing Whitney - Queen Of The Night to Bury St Edmunds, direct from its sell-out West End shows.

"Audiences love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can't wait to see you there."