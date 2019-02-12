Sunny

PUBLISHED: 21:41 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 24 February 2019

Olivia Colman with her best actress in a leading role Bafta for The Favouritem at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

Olivia Colman with her best actress in a leading role Bafta for The Favouritem at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

PA

Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman will go head-to-head with Hollywood veteran Glenn Close at this year’s Oscars.

The stage for the 91st Academy Awards is seen during rehearsals Picture: CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/APThe stage for the 91st Academy Awards is seen during rehearsals Picture: CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP

The Favourite actress, who attended Gresham’s School in Holt, is nominated for her role as a cantankerous Queen Anne in the prickly period drama, which is in the running for 10 prizes at the glittering ceremony.

Colman, who recently picked up a Bafta for her stunning performance, will compete against Close, who is nominated for The Wife, in the best actress category.

She will also be up against Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Yalitza Aparicio for Roma.

This year marks Close’s seventh nomination by the Academy but she is yet to win.

Black Panther is up for best film Pictured: Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia and Florence Kasumba as Ayo Picture: PA Photo/Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Matt KennedyBlack Panther is up for best film Pictured: Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia and Florence Kasumba as Ayo Picture: PA Photo/Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios/Matt Kennedy

MORE: A look at Olivia Colman’s glittering career as she scoops second Golden Globe

Colman’s co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated in the supporting actress category but face stiff competition from If Beale Street Could Talk star Regina King, who is considered the front runner.

Elsewhere, Brit Christian Bale is nominated in the best actor category for his role as Dick Cheney in Vice.

He will go up against Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, who is riding a wave of momentum after his wins at the Baftas and SAG awards.

Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron appear during rehearsals for the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles Picture: CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/APDaniel Craig and Charlize Theron appear during rehearsals for the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles Picture: CHARLES SYKES/INVISION/AP

Also nominated in the category is Bradley Cooper for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Viggo Mortensen for Green Book and Willem Dafoe for At Eternity’s Gate.

MORE: East Anglian links to the Oscars and who do we think will win?

A total of eight films are nominated for the best picture prize – Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.

Black Panther is the first comic book film to be nominated for the the biggest prize of the night, while Roma is the first Netflix film in the running.

The ceremony will be without a host for the first time in three decades after Kevin Hart stepped down amid a row over homophobic tweets.

Instead the show will rely on an array of celebrity presenters including Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Chadwick Boseman, while the films in contention for best picture will be introduced by famous faces including Serena Williams, Queen Latifah and Barbra Streisand.

The 91st Academy Awards will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday with live coverage beginning around 11pm.

