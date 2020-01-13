Who will win the Oscars in 2020?

Joaquin Phoenix as the eponymous villain in Joker, the most nominated film in this year's Oscar race Photo: Warner Bros Archant

And so the Oscar nominations are in and while many of the categories look like a re-run of the Golden Globes and last week's BAFTA nominations, the all-important Best Picture category looks the most intriguing. It's the only award that's not suffering from an overwhelming feeling of deja vu.

George MacKay in 1917 which has received 10 nominations in this year's Oscars ceremony Picture: FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES George MacKay in 1917 which has received 10 nominations in this year's Oscars ceremony Picture: FRANCOIS DUHAMEL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

The Joker leads the field with 11 nominations with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Sam Mendes' 1917 and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman each earning an impressive 10 nods each. So far so BAFTA.

But, if you dig beneath the headline-grabbing stats then the true depth and complexity of this year's Oscar race becomes apparent. The films and performances sidelined by the Golden Globes and by BAFTA are here and in the running. Women and people of colour who were largely passed over in the high profile categories of earlier awards are here and in real contention. The Oscars really want to make a statement about diversity and inclusivity after being criticised as part of the #MeToo campaign and #OscarsSoWhite

This year the Oscars have decided to use the full scope of their flexible Best Picture category to reward a wide variety of worthy films. In addition to the four big-hitters, the Oscar voters have also chosen to shine a spotlight on Netflix domestic drama Marriage Story, the Korean-psychological thriller Parasite, holocaust satire Jojo Rabbit and Greta Gerwig's acclaimed re-make of the classic Little Women.

But, the most surprising addition to the Best Picture line-up has to be the boy's own racing movie Ford Vs Ferrari starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The fact that the script was penned by British playwright Jez Butterworth (and is called Le Mans '66 on this side of the Atlantic) should give a clue that there is more to this film than revving engines.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, one of the front runners for this year's Best Picture Oscar Picture: SONY PICTURES/IMDB Brad Pitt and Leonardo Di Caprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, one of the front runners for this year's Best Picture Oscar Picture: SONY PICTURES/IMDB

It was also good to see that British actress Cynthia Ervio was nominated for her standout performance in the slave emancipation drama Harriet and Irish actress Saoirse Ronan received a well deserved nod for her quietly steely interpretation of Jo March in Little Women. Her co-star English actress Florence Pugh also got a nomination for the headstrong Amy March. It is sad that Little Women's writer-director Greta Gerwig didn't receive an acknowledgement for her work on the film.

The well-reviewed Parasite will be hoping to follow in Roma's footsteps and become the tenth foreign language film to win the Best Picture Oscar but with The Joker and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood both vying to be bookies favourite to carry off the golden trophy, it would be a big surprise for it to come out on top.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday February 9.

Greta Gerwig's adaption of Little Women has been rewarded with a Best Picture nomination having been overlooked by BAFTA Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing Greta Gerwig's adaption of Little Women has been rewarded with a Best Picture nomination having been overlooked by BAFTA Picture: Sony Pictures Releasing

The main Oscar nominations are:

Best picture:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford v Ferrari

Best actor:

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best actress:

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Cynthia Ervio - Harriet

Best director:

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Best supporting actress:

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Best supporting actor:

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Best adapted screenplay:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

The Two Popes

Joker

Best original screenplay:

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Knives Out

1917

Parasite - South Korea

Pain and Glory - Spain

Les Miserables - France

Honeyland" - North Macedonia

Corpus Christi - Poland