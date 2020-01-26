Ed Sheeran could win his 5th Grammy award tonight

Ed Sheeran could win another Grammy Award tonight. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran could win a Grammy tonight - adding yet another top award to his long list of honours.

Ed's latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, is up for Best Pop Vocal Album. The smash hit album includes musical collaborations with top names including Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Khalid and Cardi B.

It is up against albums by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

The star-studded Grammy Awards ceremony, hosted by Alicia Keys, will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, starting at 1am on Monday in UK time.

The event is not being shown live on any British stations, but dedicated fans prepared to stay up late can catch it via streaming services, including CBS All Access.

Ed, who grew up in Framlingham and has a home near the town, has previously won four Grammys and received a total of 14 nominations during his career so far.

He was a double winner in the 2015 awards, winning Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, both for Thinking Out Loud.

He then won Best Pop Solo Performance again in the 2017 awards, for Shape of You, and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷ (Divide).

Another British artist, Lewis Capaldi, who supported Ed at his concerts in Chantry Park, Ipswich, last year, has a Song of the Year nomination, for his breakthrough hit Someone You Loved.

And R&B singer and rapper Lizzo leads the field, with nominations in eight categories.

The show will see Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined by K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo, and 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey for a rendition of Old Town Road.

They join a star-studded list of performers including Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and John Legend among others. Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, US country music star Blake Shelton, will take to the stage for their first public duet.