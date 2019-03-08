E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will Young and James Morrison to headline Thetford Forest gig

PUBLISHED: 10:33 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 18 November 2019

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at Thetford Forest for Forest Live 2020 Credit: Supplied

Archant

Chart-topping singers Will Young and James Morrison will be hoping for no Broken Strings when they co-headline Forest Live in Thetford in 2020.

The duo will perform at High Lodge in Thetford Forest on Friday, June 19 as part of the summer concert series and they are the first acts announced.

Will Young shot to fame as the winner of the first series of Pop Idol in 2002 and his debut single Evergreen was the bestselling single of the noughties.

He has gone on to have 11 top 10 hits, including Leave Right Now, Light My Fire and Jealousy and in recent years has proved himself as a talented actor too, with an Olivier Award nomination for best actor for the 2013 West End revival of Cabaret.

Will Young said: "Both James and I have fond memories of appearing as part of Forest Live as solo artists in the past and we are glad to be back again in what promises to be a fantastic double-header of a show."

With the release of his 2006 debut album, 'Undiscovered', singer-songwriter James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight and since then he hasn't looked back.

You may also want to watch:

The album sold over one million copies and his rich tones and catchy lyrics have led to a successful career spanning over a decade.

READ MORE: The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

He has had five UK top 10 hits, which are You Give Ne Something, Wonderful World, You Make it Real, I Won't Let You Go and Broken Strings, where he collaborated with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado.

James Morrison said: "For the last 20 years, Will has been at the forefront of British popular culture - that's a massive achievement.

"I think our sets will complement each other in a special way."

The concerts will see both BRIT award-winning artists perform individual sets that include greatest hits and material from their latest albums with Will's 'Lexicon' and James' 'You're Stronger Than You Know'.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England and income generated from ticket sales helps support sustainability.

Tickets cost £49.50 (including £5.95 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 22 from Forestry England box office on 03000 680400 or buy online from forestryengland.uk/music

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Most Read

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man charged after town centre stabbing

A man is due to appear in court after a stabbing outside After Office Hours in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance on scene of Stoke Park crash

Two cars have collided in Girton Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning of possible delays for roadworks

Suffolk County Council will be carrying out work on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield on Monday, November 18. Picture: Google Images

Number of pupils in oversized school classes skyrockets across region

Concerns have been raised about the growing number of large class sizes Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Numbers of Suffolk punch foals rise, but still more work to be done

Suffolk Punch foal, Sir Frederick, at just six days old Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists