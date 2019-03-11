Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Gabby crowned winners of popular music competition

11 March, 2019 - 09:21
Gabby, fronted by 16-year-old Gabby Rivers, were announced as winners of BurySOUND 2019 Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Gabby, fronted by 16-year-old Gabby Rivers, were announced as winners of BurySOUND 2019 Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Jan Roberts

A popular Bury St Edmunds music competition has this year been the “strongest and most diverse” in its 21-year history, according to organisers.

Gabby playing at the packed-out final at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHYGabby playing at the packed-out final at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The grand final of BurySOUND was held at the Apex in the town on Friday, March 8, with indie/soul quartet Gabby crowned winners of the much-loved competition.

Gabby, fronted by 16-year-old singer/guitarist Gabby Rivers, received a host of prizes including two days of studio time at The Shrubbery Recording Studio in Bury, a promotional photoshoot by Jan Roberts Photography and a main stage slot at this year’s Homegrown Music Festival in Barrow.

Indie band History & Lore were presented with the Rising Star Award at the packed-out final and received a day’s recording session at Crooks Hall Studio in Sudbury among other prizes.

BurySOUND was launched in 1998 by Jackie Smith – then St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s youth and community development officer – and promoter Paul Johnson.

Gabby were crowned winners of BurySOUND 2019 Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHYGabby were crowned winners of BurySOUND 2019 Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The pair hoped the competition would provide a platform for young musicians in the area who wanted to play their own material, and the first BurySOUND took place 21 years ago at Bury’s Corn Exchange (now a Wetherspoons pub) with 12 acts performing.

This year, 62 acts applied to the competition, with the line-up whittled down to 25 over five heats at The Hunter Club in Bury St Edmunds and the Haverhill Arts Centre.

Seymour Quigley, co-organiser, said: “This year’s BurySOUND has been the strongest and most diverse in the competition’s 21 year history.

“The sheer quality of the music on offer has been amazing and it’s served as a showcase for how brilliant the East Anglian music scene is right now. “Music and the arts bring people together in a positive way, which is so important in these uncertain and scary times.

History & Lore picked up the Rising Star Award at the final Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHYHistory & Lore picked up the Rising Star Award at the final Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

“It’s a testament to Jackie Smith’s vision that her hard work in building a scene two decades ago has resulted in so many young people feeling supported and finding the confidence to discover who and what they want to be.”

Artists will be able to apply for BurySOUND 2020 from September onwards, and many of the artists featured in this year’s competition will be appearing at the Bury St Edmunds Fringe Festival from March 29 to May 4.

History & Lore playing at the BurySOUND grand final Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHYHistory & Lore playing at the BurySOUND grand final Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Rising Star Award winners History & Lore Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHYRising Star Award winners History & Lore Picture: JAN ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

Fighter jets in near-miss with glider near RAF Lakenheath

Two F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath were involved in the near miss with a glider. Pictures: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Strong winds set to blast Suffolk and Essex – with gusts of up to 60mph

People are warned strong winds will hit the region throughout the first half of the week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this £2.3m dream home with a tennis court and swimming pool

Take a look at this £2.3m six bedroom home in Rougham. Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Signs of dehydration in the elderly missed by care home workers in Suffolk, study reveals

A study has revealed care home staff are missing signs of dehydration in the elderly Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCK PHOTO

Man is stabbed in the leg in another Essex knife incident

Sunday's knife attack in Clacton is the latest in a string of similar incidents in the seaside town. Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Cornishmen make the long journey worthwhile as Bury lose to Redruth

Ben Cooper battles through the Redruth defence Photo: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists