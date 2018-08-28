Review: Wisdom Club – a glorious tale of friendship and independence premiered at Bury Theatre Royal

Liz Crowther as Megan and Souad Faress as Rani in The Wisdom Club which is being premiered at Bury Theatre Royal Photo: Tony Kelly Archant

The Wisdom Club, by Danusia Iwaszko, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until Saturday February 9

When writing is this well observed and the acting so beautifully natural, it is less like watching a performance and more like simply watching people living their lives - albeit so much funnier in the case of new play, The Wisdom Club.

This is a wonderfully - and worryingly - relatable story which carries a message about how the older generation is undervalued and dismissed, but all wrapped up in a witty, touching tale of friendship and possibility.

Liz Crowther is brilliant as the now redundant grandmother, Megan, who has so much more to give but, with no outlet, is primed for a mad moment in Marks and Spencer.

Carol Starks is suitably concerned as her daughter Suzanna and Souad Faress wonderfully dry as her campaigning friend Rani. Stand out performance for me though came from John Branwell as the superbly warm and funny Lenny, who filled the role with heart and no small amount of local colour.