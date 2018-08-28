Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Review: Wisdom Club – a glorious tale of friendship and independence premiered at Bury Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 13:19 04 February 2019

Liz Crowther as Megan and Souad Faress as Rani in The Wisdom Club which is being premiered at Bury Theatre Royal Photo: Tony Kelly

Liz Crowther as Megan and Souad Faress as Rani in The Wisdom Club which is being premiered at Bury Theatre Royal Photo: Tony Kelly

Archant

The Wisdom Club, by Danusia Iwaszko, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds until Saturday February 9

John Branwell as Lenny and Liz Crowther as Megan in The Wisdom Club which is being premiered at Bury Theatre Royal Photo: Tony KellyJohn Branwell as Lenny and Liz Crowther as Megan in The Wisdom Club which is being premiered at Bury Theatre Royal Photo: Tony Kelly

When writing is this well observed and the acting so beautifully natural, it is less like watching a performance and more like simply watching people living their lives - albeit so much funnier in the case of new play, The Wisdom Club.

This is a wonderfully - and worryingly - relatable story which carries a message about how the older generation is undervalued and dismissed, but all wrapped up in a witty, touching tale of friendship and possibility.

Liz Crowther is brilliant as the now redundant grandmother, Megan, who has so much more to give but, with no outlet, is primed for a mad moment in Marks and Spencer.

Carol Starks is suitably concerned as her daughter Suzanna and Souad Faress wonderfully dry as her campaigning friend Rani. Stand out performance for me though came from John Branwell as the superbly warm and funny Lenny, who filled the role with heart and no small amount of local colour.

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

‘It just breaks my heart’ – Streak of thefts and burglaries shocks town

Framligham was hit by seven thefts and burglaries in 24 hours Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

See the faces of the 21st century’s most inspiring women

British taekwondo athlete Jade Jones Picture: ANITA CORBIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists