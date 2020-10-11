E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Take a Halloween ghost walk in footsteps of Witchfinder General

PUBLISHED: 13:14 11 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 11 October 2020

An eerie-looking scene visited on the ghost tour of Mistley and Manningtree Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.uk

An eerie-looking scene visited on the ghost tour of Mistley and Manningtree Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.uk

www.hauntingnights.co.uk

Spooky events for Halloween are being planned around Mistley and Manningtree - one-time home of the infamous Witchfinder General.

Bradley and Paul from Haunting Nights, which is holding Witchfinder General themed ghost walks around Manningtree and Mistley Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.ukBradley and Paul from Haunting Nights, which is holding Witchfinder General themed ghost walks around Manningtree and Mistley Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.uk

“Ghost adventure” company Haunting Nights regularly organises interactive ghost walks around the area, where Matthew Hopkins carried out witch hunts in the 1640s.

The company says on its website: “It has been reported many times that the ghost of Matthew Hopkins has been seen, especially on nights of a full moon, still in 17th-century clothing close to Mistley ‘ducking’ pond and the nearby ‘hopping’ bridge not far from St Mary’s Church.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Maize Maze and pumpkin patch honours coronavirus heroes

The self-proclaimed Witchfinder General’s reign of terror ended in 1647, when he retired due to ill-health, before dying the same year and being buried in Mistley.

A spokesman for Haunting Nights said: “It’s one of our more popular walks. We hold walks there around every four to six weeks and always at Halloween.It’s a very eerie place.”

There are a few places available for the walk at 6pm on October 30, and another walk is also planned on November 21.

One of the scenes around Mistley and Manningtree visited on the ghost hunt Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.ukOne of the scenes around Mistley and Manningtree visited on the ghost hunt Picture: www.hauntingnights.co.uk

For more details and to book, visit the Haunting Nights website.

MORE: This trail could be an alternative to trick or treating this Halloween













If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Dobra linked with Crawley loan

Armando Dobra has been linked with a loan move to Crawley Town Picture: STEVE WALLER

Road closed as fire crews treat injured horse in Ipswich

Police were called shortly before 1030am Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday Snap: ‘Kettering Cafu’ channels his inner Carlos, the final Jump and ranking Town’s four goals

Luke Garbutt under pressure from former team-mate Alan Judge at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Suffolk MP Matt Hancock denies breaking coronavirus curfew

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk and health secretary, is accused of breaching the 10pm curfew. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Watch: Chambers scores a rocket as Town go top at Blackpool

Luke Chambers scored a cracker in Ipswich Town's 4-1 win at Blackpool yesterday Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE