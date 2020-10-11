Take a Halloween ghost walk in footsteps of Witchfinder General

Spooky events for Halloween are being planned around Mistley and Manningtree - one-time home of the infamous Witchfinder General.

“Ghost adventure” company Haunting Nights regularly organises interactive ghost walks around the area, where Matthew Hopkins carried out witch hunts in the 1640s.

The company says on its website: “It has been reported many times that the ghost of Matthew Hopkins has been seen, especially on nights of a full moon, still in 17th-century clothing close to Mistley ‘ducking’ pond and the nearby ‘hopping’ bridge not far from St Mary’s Church.”

The self-proclaimed Witchfinder General’s reign of terror ended in 1647, when he retired due to ill-health, before dying the same year and being buried in Mistley.

A spokesman for Haunting Nights said: “It’s one of our more popular walks. We hold walks there around every four to six weeks and always at Halloween.It’s a very eerie place.”

There are a few places available for the walk at 6pm on October 30, and another walk is also planned on November 21.

For more details and to book, visit the Haunting Nights website.

