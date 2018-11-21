Christmas concert to raise money for Bury St Edmunds Womens’ Aid

The Aquarius Singers performing. Photo: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

The Aquarius Singers are set to perform a choral work specially arranged for them at their annual Christmas concert in support of Bury St Edmunds Womens’ Aid, on Sunday, December 16, at the town’s All Saints Church, in Park Road.

“Alleluia! A New Work Is Come On Hand” is the setting of a medieval text by composer and teacher Nick Hopton, now at Bedford School, but who formerly taught at Culford School.

It will be premiered at the concert, which starts at 7pm, alongside traditional carols and works by contemporary British composers John Rutter, Philip Stopford and Will Todd and the choir will be accompanied by Polly Anderson.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid. The charity was founded in 1974 and provides safety and support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse. The Christmas concerts in aid of the charity are now a regular feature in the choir’s calendar and to date have raised more than £10,000.

Gill said: “This is my last Christmas concert directing the choir which has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years. It is always a highlight of our calendar, especially as we are raising funds to support a cause so close to our hearts.”

Tickets are £9 (children free) available from Balaam’s Music in Risbygate Street, telephone 01284 766933 and on the door.