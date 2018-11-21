Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Christmas concert to raise money for Bury St Edmunds Womens’ Aid

PUBLISHED: 10:27 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:27 28 November 2018

The Aquarius Singers performing. Photo: ANDY ABBOTT

The Aquarius Singers performing. Photo: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

The Aquarius Singers are set to perform a choral work specially arranged for them at their annual Christmas concert in support of Bury St Edmunds Womens’ Aid, on Sunday, December 16, at the town’s All Saints Church, in Park Road.

“Alleluia! A New Work Is Come On Hand” is the setting of a medieval text by composer and teacher Nick Hopton, now at Bedford School, but who formerly taught at Culford School.

It will be premiered at the concert, which starts at 7pm, alongside traditional carols and works by contemporary British composers John Rutter, Philip Stopford and Will Todd and the choir will be accompanied by Polly Anderson.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid. The charity was founded in 1974 and provides safety and support for women and children experiencing domestic abuse. The Christmas concerts in aid of the charity are now a regular feature in the choir’s calendar and to date have raised more than £10,000.

Gill said: “This is my last Christmas concert directing the choir which has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years. It is always a highlight of our calendar, especially as we are raising funds to support a cause so close to our hearts.”

Tickets are £9 (children free) available from Balaam’s Music in Risbygate Street, telephone 01284 766933 and on the door.

Griff Rhys Jones on Suffolk’s Christmas lights - ‘expressions of individuality like you’ve never seen!’

08:25 Jessica Hill
Griff Rhys Jones

As a guest on Radio 2’s drivetime show with Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo last night, Griff Rhys Jones described his experience of a Suffolk Christmas.

Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity coming to Ipswich

Yesterday, 10:54 Louisa Baldwin
Diversity

Street dance troupe Diversity will celebrate their 10th anniversary with a new tour which includes a date at the Ipswich Regent.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

Yesterday, 11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Monday, November 19, 2018 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Most read

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24