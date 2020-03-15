E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'New style of dining': Bakery could be turned into new restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 March 2020

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has a strong fanbase with many loyal customers Picture: David Vincent

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has a strong fanbase with many loyal customers Picture: David Vincent

Picture: ARCHANT\vincentd

Plans have been submitted to turn a popular bakery into a new restaurant which will bring a 'new style of dining' to Woodbridge.

The Cake Shop Bakery is set to see huge changes in the next few months if plans are given the go-ahead.

The Cake Shop Bakery is looking to merge with the space which was formerly the Fire Station Coffee Roasters until it closed at the end of 2019.

The business will have a new name, 19fortysix, in honour of the year the bakery first opened.

An application for change of use and listed building consent for the bakery were granted permission by an East Suffolk Council's planning committee last September.

However since then the plans have changed, with new designs submitted for the space.

The new plans, prepared by Plaice Design Company, say: 'The client wishes to join the two properties together to create one unit and one business which will incorporate the café and bakery outlet.

'This new venture will provide a new style of dining to Woodbridge whilst continuing to provide an outlet for the family run bakery, which has been on the same site for 73 years and is an important part of the Woodbridge Thoroughfare and the town itself.'

On the ground floor, the new space will house the majority of dining space with some of the building's first floor also being brought into public use to seat diners.

There will still be space downstairs, however, where customers will be able to buy goods currently produced by the shop in their Rendlesham bakery.

One of the main differences outside the building will be a change to the Cake Shop Bakery's bright green tiles.

The plans for the site noted: 'The two existing shop frontages will be integrated together to better respond to the needs of the new business venture and create a unified elevation which corresponds with the existing Victorian façade.'

The new tiles will be similar in style but will be dark grey in colour.

Woodbridge Town Council has recommended the plans for approval.

A final decision will be made by East Suffolk Council in due course.

Topic Tags:

