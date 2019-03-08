Partly Cloudy

Years & Years announced as latest act heading to Newmarket Nights 2019

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:46 11 March 2019

Years & Years

Years & Years

Archant

Years & Years are Ready For You this summer as they head to Newmarket Racecourse for their summer concert series.

Olly Alexander, lead singer of Years & YearsOlly Alexander, lead singer of Years & Years

The synth-pop trio, consisting of lead singer Olly Alexander and bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkme, were founded in London in 2010.

Over the last nine years they have become one of most successful groups in the UK with five top 10 singles including Sunlight, Shine, If You’re Over Me, Play in collaboration with DJ with Jax Jones and number one hit King.

Their debut 2015 album Communion spent two weeks at the number one spot and their second release Palo Santo, released in July 2018 charted at number three.

The experimental group were also nominated for British group at the 2019 BRIT Awards and have previously been named the BBC Sound of 2015 and the GQ Awards Best Live Act in 2018.

This is the first time the trio have played at Newmarket but they have previously performed in the region at the UEA LCR in Norwich and Latitude Festival in Henham Park, near Southwold.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director East of Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Years & Years are one of Britain’s biggest musical success stories of the decade and have produced some of the most recognisable hits of recent years.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Olly, Mikey and Emre to the Newmarket Nights stage for the first time this summer for what we are sure will be an unforgettable show for their fans.”

Years & Years are the eighth act to be announced at the racecourse as part of The Jockey Club’s Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday live summer events which welcome thousands of fans every year and combine an evening at the races with a concert.

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Wednesday March 13 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Tuesday March 12.

Tickets are priced starting at £26 and hospitality packages are also available.

Acts announced so far for Newmarket Nights

JUNE

8th– Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Summer Saturday Live)

21st– Madness

28th– Kaiser Chiefs

JULY

19th– Thriller Live

26th– Rudimental (DJ Set)

AUGUST

2nd– Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra performing Ibiza Classics

9th– Bananarama

16th– Years & Years

