Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Spectacular thrills are in store as Clacton Airshow returns this week. Here's your guide to one of East Anglia's biggest summer events.

Tens of thousands of people are once again expected to go along and watch - the event regularly attracts around 250,000 spectators.

When is it? The 2019 Clacton Airshow will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 11am to 9pm, and Friday, August 23, from 11am to 5pm.

Where is it located? Clacton seafront. The main event site is the West Greensward.

Is there a charge? The airshow is free, but donations are welcome - there will be bucket collections at the event and you can also donate via the airshow website, or buy a programme for £5.

What weather is expected? The good news is that the weather is looking good for both days. Forecaster Phil Garner of Weatherquest said: "At the moment it is looking pretty promising. Both days are expected to be dry, with broken cloud and sunny spells, and temperatures going up into the low 20s." He said it also looked as if it should be fine for the twilight flights on Thursday evening, with evening sunshine and some high cloud. Forecasts may change closer to the time.

What flights are planned in 2019?

The main flights for this year include: The Blades Aerobatic Team, Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, Team Raven, Ultimate Warbird Flights, Slingsby T67 Firefly, RAF Tucano, Strikemaster, FireFlies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight including a Hurricane, Spitfire and Lancaster bomber,, OTTO the Helicopter, Bronco Demo Team, T33 Shooting Star, Norwegian MiG 15, Piper Cub, RAF Typhoon (Friday only).

Sadly, the Red Arrows will not be taking part in this year's show as they are touring North America, but organisers hope they will return in 2020.

The official programmes will have full details of flights and timings. Tendring District Council has also just launched a new "Love Tendring" events app, which is helping people to keep up to date with the latest flight announcements.

What attractions will there be on the ground?

There will be a wide range of exhibition stands and on-site entertainment on the West Greensward. Titan the Robot, who is very popular with the children, will also be back this year with his comic antics. His display times are 11.30am, 12 noon, 5pm and 6.45pm on Thursday, and 10am and 12noon on Friday. Other attractions will include Army and RAF exhibits, climbing and children's activities.

When are the twilight flights and fireworks?

The night flights have become a major attraction since they were introduced four years ago, and will return on Thursday, starting at around 7.30pm. The event will include a twilight drop by the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, whose performance will include formations, trailing smoke and flags.

Also in the night flight line-up are OTTO the Helicopter from O'Brien's Flying Circus, the FireFlies and a Piper Cub whicih has been adapted with smoke, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers.

After the twilight flights, there will be a spectacular firework display on Clacton Pier.

What areas will be closed off?

Marine Parade West (from Tower Road to Wash Lane) and Pier Gap will be closed over the two days. Beaches will still be open as normal, and you can go in the sea, but this is limited during the displays - follow instructions from the beach patrol team.

Where can I park?

Nearby seafront car parks will be closed for the event. The main official car park is the Orange Priority Car Park, run by the Rotary Club of Clacton on Sea in aid of local good causes, which is a short walk from the seafront. Booking your space in advance costs £9 per vehicle, including the advance booking fee. Some parking tickets will also be available on the day for £7, but numbers are limited. The car park will be open from 7.30am to 9.30pm on Thursday and 7.30am to 6pm on Friday.

Disabled parking is limited in local car parks, but there will be a free shuttle bus from the main car park for any blue badge holders needing additional help.

Another option is to use the Clacton Airshow park and ride service provided by Hedingham, with two routes. Charges for this are £10 per car for the route starting from Clacton Shopping Village and £7 per car for the route starting form Holland Haven. Cars can have a maximum of five people.

What refreshments are available?

There will be a food court on the West Greensward, with a wide range of food and drink available to buy around the show site. You are also welcome to take your own picnic along.

For more information and updates, visit the Clacton Airshow website or follow the airshow on Facebook or Twitter.