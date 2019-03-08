Partly Cloudy

Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

PUBLISHED: 09:21 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 29 March 2019

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Archant

Colchester United Football Club had an unusual visitor this week as a burger attached to a polystyrene box and a GoPro was found at Florence Park.

The Space burger before it reached space Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEMThe Space burger before it reached space Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

The mystery burger, which was named the “McArmstrong”, landed at the ground on Wednesday - leaving a complete mystery for the club’s media team to solve.

After analysing the odd arrival CUFC received a strange phone call from a man not revealing who he was, but simply saying that he would be travelling down from Sheffield to retrieve his burger.

When he arrived it was revealed the man behind the stunt was actually YouTube sensation Thomas Stanniland, who goes by the name Killem.

The 29-year-old said: “I sent a burger into space using a weather balloon. It has gone about 24 miles up. The weather ballon popped and it’s come back down, over 100 miles, and it’s landed right here.”

Mr Stanniland revealed that the box, sent up to space with a GoPro camera, was also fitted with a tracker.

“We lost connection with it when it got so high,” he said. “It’s crash-landed here but in the morning the groundskeeper found the box, turned it upside down, the tracker got connection again, we’ve found it and just followed it.”

The YouTuber conducted the mission to see what a burger would taste like after it had been launched into space.

The verdict was “not nice”, he said, with the Big Mac becoming dry, powdery and frozen.

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

