Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM Archant

Colchester United Football Club had an unusual visitor this week as a burger attached to a polystyrene box and a GoPro was found at Florence Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Space burger before it reached space Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM The Space burger before it reached space Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

The mystery burger, which was named the “McArmstrong”, landed at the ground on Wednesday - leaving a complete mystery for the club’s media team to solve.

After analysing the odd arrival CUFC received a strange phone call from a man not revealing who he was, but simply saying that he would be travelling down from Sheffield to retrieve his burger.

When he arrived it was revealed the man behind the stunt was actually YouTube sensation Thomas Stanniland, who goes by the name Killem.

It definitely went pretty high, by the looks of this.#ColU pic.twitter.com/schSoucIFR — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) March 28, 2019

The 29-year-old said: “I sent a burger into space using a weather balloon. It has gone about 24 miles up. The weather ballon popped and it’s come back down, over 100 miles, and it’s landed right here.”

Mr Stanniland revealed that the box, sent up to space with a GoPro camera, was also fitted with a tracker.

“We lost connection with it when it got so high,” he said. “It’s crash-landed here but in the morning the groundskeeper found the box, turned it upside down, the tracker got connection again, we’ve found it and just followed it.”

So yes, this is the burger on its way up... #ColU pic.twitter.com/EqrUk3OoBX — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) March 28, 2019

The YouTuber conducted the mission to see what a burger would taste like after it had been launched into space.

The verdict was “not nice”, he said, with the Big Mac becoming dry, powdery and frozen.