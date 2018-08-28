Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Julie leads tours across Africa, South America and Asia

PUBLISHED: 17:40 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:49 26 October 2018

Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

Archant

Adventure tour guide Julie Gabbott, who works for Suffolk-based travel specialists Dragoman, has been voted the best in the world.

Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on a trek in MongoliaJulie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on a trek in Mongolia

Miss Gabbott, known as Jules, has worked for the Debenham-based company as a guide since September 2013, leading tours through South America, Nepal, India, through East and Southern Africa, Central Asia, Mongolia and West Africa.

Now she has been voted Wanderlust World Tour Guide 2018.

Award-winning tour guide Julie Gabbott with a tour party on the deserts of Namibia Picture: DRAGOMANAward-winning tour guide Julie Gabbott with a tour party on the deserts of Namibia Picture: DRAGOMAN

Out of a 4,000 nominations she made a shortlist of just ten, and has now won the overall title.

Charlie Hopkinson of Dragoman said: “Julie has worked for Dragoman for five years now and has consistently wowed her groups with her commitment, personality and hard work; we are immensely proud of her.

Julie Gabbott on the trek up to Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMANJulie Gabbott on the trek up to Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

“She represents all that is good with Dragoman tour leaders and the training and methods that these guys get and use to succeed in this very challenging role.”

She wins a bursary of £5,000 which she will split between charitable projects for children in Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

In Tanzania she will help a charity replace solar panels that power a school for Masai children.

In Sierra Leone she will help a charity that supports victims of FGM.

Wanderlust editor said her passion and talent shone through in the testimonials they received.

The guide’s next tour is in November, a 70 day, overland Trans Africa trip, including wildlife in West Africa.

Suffolk-based specialist travel company Dragoman organises guided tours all round the world, and the Suffolk company has recently opened another office in Australia.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘Hammer blow’ for Asda staff as jobs reportedly put at risk

Yesterday, 15:10 David Vincent
ASDA in Ipswich - Whitehouse.

Supermarket workers in Ipswich could face uncertainty over their futures after it was revealed Asda could cut almost 2,500 jobs.

Julie leads tours across Africa, South America and Asia

Yesterday, 17:40 David Vincent
Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

Adventure tour guide Julie Gabbott, who works for Suffolk-based travel specialists Dragoman, has been voted the best in the world.

Attwells Solicitors voted best conveyancers by clients

Yesterday, 17:13 David Vincent
Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES

Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors was voted the best in county for conveyancing in the annual ESTAS Conveyancer Awards hosted by Channel 4 presenter Phil Spencer.

Preview: Everything you need to know about Monday’s Budget

Yesterday, 12:35 Mark Shields
What will chancellor Philip Hammond reveal when he presents his last pre-Brexit Budget on Monday? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Pressure has been growing on the chancellor to take action on business rates, beer duty and fuel prices - but what will Philip Hammond be able to deliver in Monday’s Budget?

Ad Feature: How pension raids make ISAs more appealing

Yesterday, 10:17 Peter Sharkey
Raiding pensions provide Chancellors with easy money, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Raiding pensions provide Chancellors with easy money, says Peter Sharkey, but it’s much more difficult for them to pilfer from your ISA.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide