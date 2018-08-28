Julie leads tours across Africa, South America and Asia

Adventure tour guide Julie Gabbott, who works for Suffolk-based travel specialists Dragoman, has been voted the best in the world.

Miss Gabbott, known as Jules, has worked for the Debenham-based company as a guide since September 2013, leading tours through South America, Nepal, India, through East and Southern Africa, Central Asia, Mongolia and West Africa.

Now she has been voted Wanderlust World Tour Guide 2018.

Out of a 4,000 nominations she made a shortlist of just ten, and has now won the overall title.

Charlie Hopkinson of Dragoman said: “Julie has worked for Dragoman for five years now and has consistently wowed her groups with her commitment, personality and hard work; we are immensely proud of her.

“She represents all that is good with Dragoman tour leaders and the training and methods that these guys get and use to succeed in this very challenging role.”

She wins a bursary of £5,000 which she will split between charitable projects for children in Tanzania and Sierra Leone.

In Tanzania she will help a charity replace solar panels that power a school for Masai children.

In Sierra Leone she will help a charity that supports victims of FGM.

Wanderlust editor said her passion and talent shone through in the testimonials they received.

The guide’s next tour is in November, a 70 day, overland Trans Africa trip, including wildlife in West Africa.

Suffolk-based specialist travel company Dragoman organises guided tours all round the world, and the Suffolk company has recently opened another office in Australia.