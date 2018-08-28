Eye is to get its new library in the new year

Eye Library topping out Picture: Simon Buck Archant

A Suffolk market town is to get its new library early next year.

The former library in Eye, on Bucklesham Lane, was in place for around 40 years, but was never designed to be a permanent home for the service.

The town’s new library has been built in Cross Street, with the plans stating that it would “enhance what is currently an unattractive section” of the road.

The rear wing of 6 Cross Street, formerly a highways office and workshop before laying dormant for several years, was demolished and the site has been redeveloped as a “purpose-built, modern” library.

The new Eye Library celebrated it’s ‘topping out’ ceremony, where Councillor Robert Whiting and Councillor Guy McGregor marked the occasion.

The main building work has been now completed by building firm RG Carter, and Suffolk Libraries and Suffolk County Council will move on with plans to fit out the new modern interior for Eye Library.

The Library will be ready for public in the new year, offering space for library services, community activities, events and a meeting space for people to hire.

David Garrard, who is associate at Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd, the architects and consultants for the project, said: “There are many people involved in making this project happen, working in collaboration has been a real testament and so far it’s looking great.”

Tony Brown, Chair of Suffolk Libraries, said: “We’re all very excited to see the new library taking shape in Eye. Once open, I’m sure this new and modern library facility will provide many benefits and opportunities for everyone in the local community.”