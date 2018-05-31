Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Archant Local Impact
Video

Last bank closure decision branded a ‘dereliction of banking duty’

PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:20 21 August 2018

Town Councillors Keith Greenberg and Dave Wollweber oustide the Halesworth branch of Barclays that is set to close. Picture: Nick Butcher

Town Councillors Keith Greenberg and Dave Wollweber oustide the Halesworth branch of Barclays that is set to close. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The decision to close the last bank in Halesworth has been described as deplorable and a “dereliction of banking duty” by the town council and county councillor.

Barclays Bank has announced the closure of the Halesworth branch. Picture: Nick ButcherBarclays Bank has announced the closure of the Halesworth branch. Picture: Nick Butcher

On Friday, Barclays announced the closure of their branch on the town’s Thoroughfare, to take place on November 30, only months after providing reassurances to residents and councillors that they would not be closing following the loss of a Lloyds’ branch in January this year.

Tony Goldson, Suffolk County and Waveney District councillor for Halesworth, said Barclays’ withdrawal from the town was a disaster for business and elderly people.

He said: “I am bitterly disappointed. It is a disaster for Halesworth and a disaster for businesses.

“Even the post office is too overwhelmed. We haven’t got the infrastructure to cope with the loss of a bank. Lloyds bring a mobile banking caravan now and Barclays are pulling out, it is just disastrous.”

He added: “Elderly people who rely on the bank to do their banking will no longer have that facility.

“It is a dereliction of banking duty. They have a responsibility to people who invest their money in banks to provide a service. We are now going to be left out on a limb.”

Halesworth Town Council said while they accept more people use online banking, having a physical branch remains crucial to elderly residents and businesses.

A spokesman said: “Halesworth Town Council deplore the decision by Barclays Bank to close the last remaining bank in the town taking with them the only 24 hour cash point.

“Although we accept more people bank on line, and that we are moving towards a cashless society, many citizens, especially the elderly, still need the services of a branch bank.

They added: “Cash is still central to many of the Town’s businesses, so where will they deposit their takings when the last bank in Halesworth closes? Yet again banks put their profits and bonuses before the needs of the wider population.

“People are more likely to shop in a town with a bank, and the Town Council’s fear is that this action will have a very negative effect on the economy of our Town. We encourage Barclays to re-think their decision.”

Barclays respond

Chris Channell, deputy community banking director for Barclays Norfolk and Suffolk said: “As we said early this year we regularly review where to open new branches, invest in existing ones, change opening hours or close branches, depending on how our customers choose to bank with us.

“However as customer behaviour evolves over time, we aren’t able to provide definitive commitments about any branch and we have continued to see a reduction in transactions at Halesworth, with an 11 per cent reduction in personal counter transactions in the last two years.”

He added: “At the branch in Halesworth more than 70 per cent of the customers of the branch are already using online, mobile or telephone banking.

“We have offered to meet with the local council, and the Member of Parliament in order to discuss this change and how we will support customers in the run up to the closure.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Video: Last bank closure decision branded a ‘dereliction of banking duty’

Yesterday, 16:53 Conor Matchett
Town Councillors Keith Greenberg and Dave Wollweber oustide the Halesworth branch of Barclays that is set to close. Picture: Nick Butcher

The decision to close the last bank in Halesworth has been described as deplorable and a “dereliction of banking duty” by the town council and county councillor.

Suffolk coffee business launches company share scheme

Yesterday, 13:01 Jessica Hill
Paddy & Scott'’s Bean Barn Team. Picture: Paddy & Scott’'s

An independent Suffolk coffee business is following in the footsteps of big-name companies such as Royal Mail, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and drinks group Diageo by offering all its head office employees a chance to be a part of its new company share scheme.

Bradwell B nuclear power plant project enters new phase

Yesterday, 12:33 Sarah Chambers
Bradwell B early site works taking place in 2018 Picture: EDF ENERGY

Work on a new nuclear plant proposed for a site in Essex has entered a new phase.

Double hat-trick for Colchester care firm firm after six of its bosses make national ‘best leader’ list

Yesterday, 11:09 Sarah Chambers
Care UK director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert Picture: CARE UK

An Essex care firm said it was “astonished but proud” after six of its managers made it onto a ‘top 50’ list of the UK’s best sector leaders.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24