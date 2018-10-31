Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Charity calls for public to change the way it gives to the homeless

31 October, 2018 - 12:10
Left to right: Sonia Plume, acting inspector at Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, David Bonnett, Bury Drop In co-founder, Greg Luton, Bury St Edmunds town clerk, Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing, Andrew Speed, chairman of Bury Town Council, Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities, and PC Paul Fox, community engagement officer Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Left to right: Sonia Plume, acting inspector at Bury St Edmunds, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, David Bonnett, Bury Drop In co-founder, Greg Luton, Bury St Edmunds town clerk, Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing, Andrew Speed, chairman of Bury Town Council, Robert Everitt, cabinet member for families and communities, and PC Paul Fox, community engagement officer Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds charity is calling for the public to change the way it gives to homeless and vulnerable people in the town to ensure they get the support they need.

The Bury Drop In Centre has launched an alternative giving campaign which encourages people to help the homeless by text or online donations.

The campaign – called ‘Looking for Change’ – is being backed by a number of partners including west Suffolk councils, Our Bury St Edmunds, which represents town centre businesses, Suffolk police and Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

The Drop In Centre, which operates from Trinity Methodist Church in Brentgovel Street on Tuesdays and Fridays, provides more than 700 hot meals each month.

Its volunteers also work to help rough sleepers get a roof over their heads and any other support they may need with employment, health issues or education.

David Bonnett, one of the charity’s founders, is urging people to change the way they donate to support the centre’s work.

“People see those less fortunate than themselves and they want to help,” he said. “The issue, however, is how they help. Some people will buy them a coffee or a sandwich and that is perfectly fine.

“Many will give money and sometimes that is then spent on the same substances that then make it difficult for them to stay in accommodation.

“We also know that some of the people that we see on the streets aren’t rough sleepers at all, but others taking advantage of the public’s goodwill.

“We are asking the public to look to make a real change by donating to our charity to support our work in helping genuine rough sleepers sustain a life off the streets.”

Mr Bonnett added that the charity sees four or five new people on average each week, and that numbers are “steadily increasing”.

Sara Mildmay-White, cabinet member for housing at west Suffolk councils, said: “Our aim is to reduce homelessness, including rough sleeping.

“In recent months we have taken on more rough sleeper support workers and we’ve expanded the capabilities in our team to include expertise in addiction and mental health.

“We have also invested in securing extra beds so we have enough in place to help the vast majority of the rough sleepers that we presently have.

“We can however only help those who are ready to be helped. That is why the role of the public in how they give is so crucial to helping people off of the streets.”

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “We would urge local residents and visitors to the town to back the important work of this local charity.

“We know that people want to help and that giving has to be simple. By supporting Looking for Change we hope that we can make a real difference.”

Topic Tags:

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

59 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

11:05 Harry Cobbold and megan aldous
Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

From Christchurch Park in Ipswich to Castle Park in Colchester, this is where you can watch the fireworks this Guy Fawkes Night.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

10:14 Dominic Moffitt
The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women

09:09 Dominic Moffitt
A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.

Video: See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

09:07 Caroline Culot
Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

This wonderful Victorian home built in Dunwich by the family who owned the village and comes with its own beach is for sale for £1.325 million.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘We have to create an atmosphere where we have a lot of fun’ - Lambert wants to remove fear factor at Town

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) and new first team coach Matt Gill pictured ahead of training yesterday. Photo: Ross Halls

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24