New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fresh attractions have been announced for one of the country’s top Christmas festivals held in Suffolk, as event bosses confirm additional security will also be on hand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: GREGG BROWN Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, which regularly attracts more than 120,000 people, will return from November 22-25, featuring hundreds of stalls, live music and other entertainment.

This year, the historic Guildhall will be involved for the first time featuring toy-making workshops on the Saturday and Sunday for children, while adults can enjoy festive food and drink there.

Elsewhere, St John’s Street will host the Elves Wonderland with live music, street food, mulled wine and gin.

More than 300 stalls have been lined up alongside the usual array of street performers, live music, funfair, Santa’s Grotto and market.

John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said the fayre was an important part of Bury's economy Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS John Griffiths, St Edmundsbury Borough Council leader, said the fayre was an important part of Bury's economy Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

Councillor John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, which organises the fayre, said: “The fayre offers a chance to bring our communities together while it also benefits our local economy not just over the four days, but through attracting visitors who return to spend their time and money in many of our wonderful town centre shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

“Whether you are a regular visitor to the fayre or haven’t been for a number of years, there’s plenty of fun and entertainment to enjoy across all four days.”

Mr Griffiths has confirmed that additional security measures are in place for this year’s event, in line with ramped up security at large events nationwide.

While there is no specific threat to the event, measures include bollards and barriers, and both armed and unarmed police officers as a precaution.

Additional security measures will be in place at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre for 2018, in keeping with ramped up security at large events nationally Picture: GREGG BROWN Additional security measures will be in place at the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre for 2018, in keeping with ramped up security at large events nationally Picture: GREGG BROWN

Superintendent Kim Warner, western area commander for Suffolk police, said: “As always, we are looking forward to policing the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre again this year.

“We have been working with the council and other partners to plan for this event.

“Once again we will have armed and unarmed officers at the fayre, working hard to keep people safe, offer visible public assurance, deter or detect anybody up to no good and to make sure everyone has a great time.”

The fayre kicks off from noon on Thursday, November 22, with fireworks, carol concert and puppet parade taking place on the opening night.