Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

PUBLISHED: 20:52 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:52 20 August 2018

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Maciej Antkowiak, who was killed following an accident in Long Melford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYMaciej Antkowiak, who was killed following an accident in Long Melford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Krzysztof Maslak, of Hartley Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with careless driving following a crash on November 22 last year in which 23-year-old Maciej Antkowiak was killed.

Prosecuting, Ian Devine said the collision happened on the A1092, Westlegate Street, in Long Melford while Maslak was driving himself and two others to Glemsford in a Toyota Yaris.

He said Maslak picked up a female colleague in Ipswich before picking up Mr Antkowiak, who sat in the front passenger seat.

“They set off from Ipswich in what was probably a very uneventful journey into Long Melford, arriving there at about 5.40am in the morning,” said Mr Devine. “Mr Maslak, whilst in Long Melford, overtook one vehicle without incident and as they continued their journey he came behind a second vehicle which was travelling at about 30mph. He chose to overtake that vehicle as well.

“Mr Maslak was completing that manoeuvre when he was then faced with the headlights of a car coming, quite properly, from the opposite direction.

“Faced with the oncoming car he over-steered to the left.

“He didn’t collide with the car he was overtaking or the car he was facing, but he did collide with the curbstone and having hit the curbstone on the passenger side he then over-steered to the right.

“In doing so he caused his vehicle to turn 90 degrees so it was sliding across the road.

“It came to a halt when it hit the brick wall on a nearby stables and the impact was all on the passenger side.”

Defending Maslak, Malcolm Plummer described his client’s overtaking speed as “over the limit but not excessive”.

“This was a total tragedy,” he said. “The deceased was my client’s best friend, they had known each other for some considerable time.”

He added that Mr Antkowiak’s family were “heartbroken their son had died” but that they did not blame Maslak for the collision.

“They are not aggressive towards him, they are just so sad it has happened at all,” he said.

Maslak was released on unconditional bail until sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on September 17.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Yesterday, 23:47 Jake Foxford
Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train delays are expected this evening after a vehicle has crashed into a bridge on the Ipswich to London Liverpool Street line.

Man arrested in connection with rape reported at RiZe music festival

Yesterday, 23:45 Jake Foxford
The incident was reported at RiZE Festival in Chelmsford Picture: Press Association Images/Edward Smith

A 41-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of rape at Chelmsford’s RiZe festival this weekend.

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Yesterday, 21:03 Jake Foxford
Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Three days of festivities ended with a bang as Aldeburgh Carnival filled the streets of one of Suffolk’s most picturesque seaside towns.

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

Yesterday, 20:52 Adam Howlett
The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich has pleaded guilty to causing a crash which claimed the life of his best friend.

Thieves snatch vital car parts from Colchester charity vans

Yesterday, 23:58 Jake Foxford
The vans have been rendered unusable by the vandals and furniture collections have now been delayed. Picture: ST HELENA HOSPICE

A Colchester-based hospice was struck by criminals who stole crucial catalytic converters from their vans – rendering them useless.

Man finishes record-breaking bid for Sealand glory – but another swimmer beats him to it

Yesterday, 23:55 Dominic Moffitt
Richard arrives on the beach at Felixstowe channeling Scotty's spirit with the British flag Picture: FACEBOOK RICHARD ROYAL

In a race not unlike Scott’s to the South Pole, two men have battled to become the first to swim from the micronation of Sealand back to Suffolk’s shores.

Excessive speed a factor in death of motorcyclist on A12, inquest hears

Yesterday, 18:05 Adam Howlett
Motorcyclist Gavin Chandler, 24, from Tunstall, died following a collision on the A12 at Foxhall on Wednesday, June 21

A Suffolk coroner has urged motorcyclists to stick to the highway code after hearing that excessive speed could have contributed to the death of a 24-year-old man in a crash on the A12 last year.

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24