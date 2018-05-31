More than 60 sheep stolen from field in Lindsey near Hadleigh

More than 60 sheep have been stolen from Lindsey near Hadleigh in Suffolk Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a large number of sheep were stolen from a field in Lindsey near Hadleigh.

Between Friday, July 27, and Friday, August 3, 27 ewes and 36 lambs were stolen from a field close to the village.

The ewes are described as Scotch Mules and the lambs are Texel Charollais cross breeds.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen either a suspicious vehicle or person in the vicinity in the week the sheep were stolen.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 44940/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police would urge other livestock farmers to remain vigilant at this time and to call officers if they have concerns.