Nine-year-old Lizzie helps others while battling a brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 12:29 21 October 2018

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, hopes to take part in a fundraising walk with fellow pupils at Littlegarth School to support the Brain Tumour Charity. Lizzie was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, hopes to take part in a fundraising walk with fellow pupils at Littlegarth School to support the Brain Tumour Charity. Lizzie was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

A selfless nine-year-old girl with an inoperable brain tumour is hoping to join her classmates on a special fundraising walk to help find a cure for the disease.

Extraordinarily, before her own diagnosis, Lizzie Bramall, a pupil at Littlegarth School in Nayland, had already been involved in fundraising efforts in memory of another local girl, Daisy Brooks from Bures, who died from a rare brain tumour in 2014.

Lizzie, who lives in Nayland with mum Sally and dad Mark, was diagnosed with her tumour in February after experiencing two weeks of symptoms including intermittent double vision and balance problems.

Since then, she and her family have set up Lizzie’s Fund to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity, which invests in research into brain tumours and offers support to those affected by the disease.

On Wednesday, October 24, more than 300 pupils at Littlegarth School will take part in a walk for Lizzie’s Fund, which will see each year group walk in turn around the school field carrying Littlegarth’s dragon mascot.

Lizzie’s mum Sally said: “We’re hoping that Lizzie will be well enough to join in. Ever since her diagnosis, she’s been absolutely determined to keep her life as normal as possible.

“Throughout her treatment she’s been to school as often as she can. She loves seeing her friends and enjoying her favourite lessons.”

Since her diagnosis she has undergone radiotherapy and taken part in drug trials in an attempt to keep her tumour from spreading.

Geraldine Pipping, director of fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity, said: “Lizzie’s determination to help others, when she is going through such a difficult time herself at such a young age, is an inspiration to all of us at the Brain Tumour Charity.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone at Littlegarth School who is walking next week to raise money for Lizzie’s Fund to help us defeat brain tumours.

“We receive no government funding and rely entirely on voluntary donations, so it’s only thanks to supporters like Lizzie and her family and friends that we can continue to invest in vital research and help those affected by a brain tumour.”

Lizzie’s Fund has already raised more than £25,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity, beginning earlier this year with a cake stall at Littlegarth School.

Since then Lizzie’s friends and family have organised further bake sales and raffles as well as taking part in a sponsored swim and a mud run.

In September, Sally and two other family members joined a 24-hour requiem-singing marathon at St Paul’s Church in Covent Garden, raising about £10,000 for Lizzie’s Fund through that event alone - and there is more to come.

Sally said: “This is just the start. We want Lizzie’s Fund to help provide the critical funds required to support a cure for brain tumours.”

For more information or to donate see here.

The Brain Tumour Charity holds three Twilight Walks in cities around the UK in October as well as inviting its supporters to arrange their own walks like the one at Littlegarth School.

If you’d like to organise a walk or find out more see here.

Brain tumours – the facts (provided by the Brain Tumour Charity)

•Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40

•More than 11,400 people are diagnosed each year with a primary brain tumour, including 500 children and young people – that’s 31 people every day

•Over 5,000 people lose their lives to a brain tumour each year

•Brain tumours reduce life expectancy by on average 20 years – the highest of any cancer

•Just 19% of adults survive for five years after diagnosis

