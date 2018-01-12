Partly Cloudy

More than 100 people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences in December

PUBLISHED: 11:37 12 January 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 12 January 2018

More than 100 people were arrested during the Suffolk Christmas drink and drug driving campaign, with over 1,700 people breathalysed.

More than 100 people were arrested during the Suffolk Christmas drink and drug driving campaign, with over 1,700 people breathalysed.

For the month of December, police targeted drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

A total of 1,751 breath tests were carried out with 70 drivers providing positive readings. Of the 194 drug test conducted, 67 drivers failed.

This year saw specific time slots at Ipswich Magistrates’ Courts being reserved to deal with those caught, meaning offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed.

Brandon Ciesla, 24, from Dale Tree Road, Bury, was stopped after driving erratically. He provided a positive breath test of more than 3 times the legal limit. He was arrested on Sunday December 10 and appeared in court on Tuesday December 12. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

Jonathon Mander, 35, from Lee Wick Lane, Clacton-on-Sea, was arrested at Stratford St Mary on Wednesday December 13 after a member of public reported his driving. He was more than two and a half times over the legal limit. He appeared at court on Friday December 15 and was disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.

Anton Mackevic, 28 from Ashlea Close, Haverhill, was arrested for giving a positive breath test on Saturday December 16 2017. He appeared at court on Tuesday December 19 and was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £450.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard said: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2018 with a minimum 12 to 18 month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore, said: “Drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish.

“Too many people lose their lives on our roads. We’re doing all we can to keep our roads safe, we need everyone out on our county’s road to do the same.”

More than 100 people were arrested for drink and drug driving offences in December

