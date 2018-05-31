What roadworks are planned for this week that will affect Suffolk commuters?

Which roadworks will affect commuters this week?

There are two planned roadworks set for the coming week with one major operation currently active and due to expand and continue until Wednesday, August 22.

Lane one on the A11 Southbound between the junctions with the A47 and the A1075 near Attleborough will close due to emergency roadworks.

Disruption is expected to continue until the 6am on the morning of August 22 as Highways England makes repairs to both the roads and barriers.

There are also major roadworks ongoing on A14 westbound between junctions 37 Newmarket West and 36 which will close the middle lane.

Highways England have warned that travellers should expect disruption between 8pm and 6am until the works finish on September 1.

