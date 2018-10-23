Just Talk Campaign finds new home to meet demand for services

A Suffolk emotional and wellbeing charity is celebrating securing a suitable new home to help meet growing demand for its service.

The Just Talk Campaign was launched by psychotherapist Glenda D Roberts and counsellor Sharon Kendall two years ago following a number of suicides in the Sudbury area.

The campaign, which received charitable status in 2017, offers support to people needing help with their emotional wellbeing and holds free monthly drop-in sessions.

The charity also offers affordable one-to-one counselling services and has already helped many people cope with their problems.

Due to demand for the charity’s services, it had outgrown its current home at the Exploring-U Wellbeing Centre in Station Road in Sudbury and was seeking new premises.

The charity has now negotiated an affordable agreement with Babergh District Council to make the former Suffolk Free Press newspaper offices in Borehamgate Precinct, owned by Babergh, its dedicated new home.

The three-story building comes with a shop-fronted reception area and will have rooms for drop-in sessions, counselling, training and administration space. There is also kitchen and toilet facilities within the building.

Ms Roberts said: “We are so thrilled to have found a suitable new home for the charity and cannot express how grateful we are to Babergh District Council for supporting us in this way.

“Securing this space is great news for the Sudbury community as we have been struggling to meet demands for the service.

“There is not a day goes by where someone comes and asks us for help. Now we will have enough space to ensure we can meet the ever growing demand for the service ensuring any local person struggling with their emotional well-being will receive the support they need.

“There are many people within the community who are feeling alone and unheard and desperately need someone to talk to.

“At Just Talk we believe everyone has the right to be heard and to have someone they can trust. We want those people to know we are here for them, we are offering a safe and friendly environment where people of any age or background can just come and talk freely about any issue they may have.”

The charity is aiming to be fully operational in its new home by the middle of November.

Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “The Just Talk campaign is doing amazing work, offering free support and affordable counselling to those in need.

“We in Babergh were delighted to be able to support them and I look forward to seeing their work have a real, positive impact on our district from their new home in Borehamgate.”