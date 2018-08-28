Opinion

Ratings: Player grades as Ipswich Town are roundly beaten at Millwall in front of new boss Lambert

Trevoh Chalobah hits the outside of the Millwall post at The Den Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 3-0 loss at Millwall.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Had little chance with the first goal in his second game back between the sticks before again being stranded for the second as Ipswich’s set piece issues became apparent once again. Came to punch under little pressure between Chalobah and Chambers, with the ball landing at the feet of Ryan Leonard who lifted back into the net for goal number three. 5

Jack Lankester closes down Steve Morison at The Den Picture Pagepix Jack Lankester closes down Steve Morison at The Den Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah

A change of role for the Chelsea loanee as, having played in the centre of midfield for almost the entirety of his time with the Blues, he switched to the right side of a back three. He added improved composure on the ball but wasn’t able to step out in possession often. Found things tough in the air against a physical Millwall frontline and he lost his man for the opening goal. Will be interesting to see where new boss Lambert chooses to deploy him. 5

Luke Chambers

Played in the centre of the Ipswich back three and was tasked with keeping the shape and dealing with a physical Millwall side. Got his head onto a number of balls into the box and made a handful of good blocks. This result, and the position Ipswich currently find themselves in, will hurt the captain greatly. Has a major role to play in getting them out of it following Lambert’s appointment. 5

Flynn Downs with an acrobatic effort on goal at The Den during the second half Picture Pagepix Flynn Downs with an acrobatic effort on goal at The Den during the second half Picture Pagepix

Matthew Pennington

Was the Blues’ best player in the first half, getting his head on the end of almost every ball he challenged for. Stepped in to tackle well and helped the back three keep shape but, like the rest of the side, was ultimately unable to deal with the powerful Millwall forward line. 6

Grant Ward

Switched into a right wing back role but was pushed back for much of the first half due to the threat posed by Shane Ferguson. Didn’t get forward to support the Ipswich forward line enough and left a gap in behind when he did. Played the second period in the middle of midfield and looked more comfortable. 5

Bryan Kug gets a thumbs up to the directors box before the start at The Den Picture Pagepix Bryan Kug gets a thumbs up to the directors box before the start at The Den Picture Pagepix

Jonas Knudsen

Out at left wing back but doesn’t look as comfortable as he does in a traditional full back role. He was up and down his wing but had trouble throughout with Jiri Skalak down the Millwall right. The system deployed means he and Ward were tasked with providing width to the Ipswich attack but the Dane wasn’t able to do it often enough. 4

Flynn Downes

A better display than at Leeds in midweek. He was much more composed in possession and seems to benefit from playing in midfield alongside Dozzell – who he has played with since the pair were in single figures. Like the rest of the midfield, he was unable to create much in the way of opportunities for his forwards. 6

Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix Andre Dozzell challenges for the ball at Millwall Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

Went into this game carrying an injury and it clearly hampered his performance before being replaced at the break. Looked more free in the changed system, though, as he played alongside ball players such as Chalobah and Dozzell. 5

Andre Dozzell

Showed all the attributes which make him such an exciting player in small bursts, without being able to stamp his authority on the game. He’s tidy in possession, wants the ball and has a desire to be inventive with it. He just didn’t see enough of the ball. 6

Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix Millwall celebrate their first half goal against Ipswich at The Den Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears

Looks much more comfortable as part of a front two, where his quick thinking, movement and neat touches allow him to link up with team-mates more than when he’s been deployed as a lone striker or on the wing. Sadly, though, he had little to feed off today and had minimal sights of goal. 5

Kayden Jackson

A tough afternoon for the striker before he was replaced just 10 minutes into the second half. Nothing seemed to go right for him as, when he did make good runs, his team-mates were not able to find him with any regularity. When he was able to get involved in the game, his touch let him down. 4

Jordan Spence (for Skuse, 46)

On at the break in place of Skuse and took up a right wing back role which seems to suit him reasonably well. He attempted to get forward but is often awkward on the ball. 5

Jack Lankester (for Jackson, 56)

A young man with plenty of confidence. He passess, moves and looks to drive towards goal. That was in display here as he once again brought something to the table after coming on. 7

Gwion Edwards (for Dozzell, 81)

A willing runner as soon as he came on, with one jinking foray into opposition territory. 6