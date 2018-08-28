Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Breaking News

Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

PUBLISHED: 18:14 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 21:54 25 October 2018

Hurst Lambert

Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Towwn manager. Picture: PagepixPaul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Towwn manager. Picture: Pagepix

The club announced the departures of Hurst and his assistant Chris Doig – who were contracted until 2021 – this afternoon, with physio Chris Skitt and fitness coach Nathan Winder also heading for the exit door..

That comes after last night’s 2-0 defeat at table-topping Leeds United left the Blues at the foot of the Championship table with just nine points from the opening 14 games (W1 D6 L7 F11 A22).

Town are in advanced talks with ex-Norwich Lambert and will announce his appointment before Saturday’s game at Millwall.

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge for that match though, with Lambert’s first game being the visit of Preston next Saturday.

Paul Lambert is set to be the new Ipswich Town bossPaul Lambert is set to be the new Ipswich Town boss

Hurst was recruited from Shrewsbury Town on May 30 just a day after his team had lost in the League One Play-Off Final. Owner Marcus Evans insisted the 44-year-old former Grimsby boss had ‘always been my top target’ during an ‘exhaustive search’ for Mick McCarthy’s successor.

The club trumpeted a ‘new era’, one based on sports science and greater joined up thinking with the academy, but sadly his reign as Blues boss ended up lasting just 149 days – by far the briefest managerial stint in the club’s history.

Including the Carabao Cup first round defeat at League Two side Exeter City on penalties, Hurst oversaw 15 competitive games in charge. His sole win came 3-2 at Swansea City earlier this month meaning he departs without having tasted victory at Portman Road (D5 L2).

After selling key trio Adam Webster, Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner, three players he insisted all wanted to leave, Hurst used his self-raised transfer kitty to fund 12 additions, most of whom had little or no experience at Championship level.

Hurst will look back and rue the early defeat at Rotherham, a game which his side dominated before conceding late on. A victory there could have set a different tone. Toto Nsiala’s harsh red card at Sheffield Wednesday also rankled.

As it was, he has chopped and changed when it’s come to team selections in the search for a winning formula – 27 players used is more than any other Championship club so far this season.

Dropping three times Supporters’ Player of the Year, goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, for the East Anglian derby was a bold call.

Jon Walters suffering a loan-ending Achilles injury against Bolton was a major body blow and, with Ellis Harrison also sidelined with an ankle problem, it left the Blues boss short of firepower in recent weeks.

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle last night. Picture: PagepixPaul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle last night. Picture: Pagepix

Hurst and Doig are both self-proclaimed pessimists and take pride in the fact they speak bluntly. There have been plenty of rumours that this has not always gone down well at the training ground – something that former Town skipper Matt Holland said he’d also heard when speaking on TalkSport last week.

HURST’S 15 GAMES

D 2-2 Blackburn (h)

Paul Hurst only won one game in his time at Ipswich Town. Picture: PagepixPaul Hurst only won one game in his time at Ipswich Town. Picture: Pagepix

L 1-0 Rotherham (a)

D 1-1 Exeter (a) – lost on penalties

D 1-1 Aston Villa (h)

L 2-0 Derby (a)

L 2-1 Sheff Weds (a)

D 1-1 Norwich (h)

L 2-0 Hull (a)

D 1-1 Brentford (h)

Paul Hurst leaves Ipswich Town with the club bottom of the Championship. Picture: PagepixPaul Hurst leaves Ipswich Town with the club bottom of the Championship. Picture: Pagepix

D 0-0 Bolton (h)

D 2-2 Birmingham (a)

L 2-0 Middlesbrough (h)

W 3-2 Swansea (a)

L 2-0 QPR (h)

L 2-0 Leeds (a)

TRANSFERS

OUT: Adam Webster (£3.5m), Joe Garner (£1.25m) and Martyn Waghorn (£5m)

IN: Jordan Roberts (Crawley, free), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea, loan), Gwion Edwards (Peterborough, £700k), Ellis Harrison (Bristol City, £750k), Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley, loan with view to £750k), Tayo Edun (Fulham, loan), Jon Nolan, Toto Nsiala (both Shrewsbury, combined £2m), Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley, £1.6m), Jordan Graham (Wolves, loan), Jon Walters (Burnley, loan), Matthew Pennington (Everton, loan).

TOWN’S SHORTEST MANAGERIAL STINTS

Paul Hurst – 15 games (2018)

Mick O’Brien – 39 games (1936-37)

Jackie Milburn – 56 games (1963-64)

Roy Keane – 81 games (2009-11)

Paul Jewell – 85 games (2011-12)

Topic Tags:

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 19:04 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager after just 15 games in charge. Chief football writer STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Yesterday, 18:14 Stuart Watson
Hurst Lambert

Paul Lambert is set to replace Paul Hurst in the Ipswich Town hot-seat within the next 48 hours.

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Yesterday, 22:19 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Paul Lambert to replace Paul Hurst in the Portman Road hotseat. Andy Warren looks at what the new man brings to the table

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Yesterday, 21:25 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to share their views on Paul Hurst’s sacking and the news that Paul Lambert is set to replace him in the Portman Road hotseat.

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Yesterday, 20:00 Chris Lakey
Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Eastern Daily Press Sports Editor Chris Lakey, who covered Paul Lambert as Norwich boss, gives his thoughts on how he might fare at Ipswich Town.

Poll: Lambert lined up as Evans reveals he’s looking for a manager with ‘experience’

Yesterday, 18:27 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Bryan Klug will be in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town at Millwall on Saturday after Paul Hurst was sacked this afternoon.

Hurst’s 149 days in charge of Ipswich Town: How the shortest reign in Blues history played out

Yesterday, 17:33 Andy Warren
Paul Hurst has been sacked by Ipswich Town after 148 days in charge. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Hurst has lost his job at Ipswich Town after just 149 days in charge. ANDY WARREN takes a look at how his reign unfolded.

Poll: Vote: Is it time to change manager at Portman Road?

Yesterday, 16:01 Mark Heath
Paul Hurst after the final whistle at Elland Road last night. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town slipped to another defeat in what has been a miserable season so far last night – so is now the time for boss Paul Hurst to go?

‘If it’s deemed not good enough, then so be it’ - Hurst on his future after defeat at Leeds

Yesterday, 09:54 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst admits he doesn’t know what owner Marcus Evans is thinking following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Dozzell scores final league goal and Mick Mills returns

Yesterday, 11:30 Ross Halls
Jason Dozzell scored on this day in the win over Bury in 1997

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes Mick Mills returning to Town as Stoke City manager and fan favourite Jason Dozzell scoring his final league goal for Town.

Most read

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Hurst Lambert

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24