‘I don’t want to harp back to Norwich... Ipswich is my club now’ - Lambert looking to the future

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 30 October 2018

Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Lambert once managed Norwich City but is now the manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert wants to be judged on his performance as Ipswich Town manager and not his Norwich City past.

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: ROSS HALLSNew Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert Picture: ROSS HALLS

The new Blues boss secured back-to-back promotions with the Canaries from 2009-11, taking the Carrow Road club from League One to the Premier League before departing for Aston Villa after one season in the top flight.

He takes the reins at Portman Road at a time when the Blues sit bottom of the Championship table, five points from safety, with the Scot’s focus now squarely on the job at hand after crossing the East Anglian Derby divide.

Asked if he had any concerns over taking the job, given his history at Norwich, Lambert replied: “None whatsoever.

MORE: Pride, passion, creating unity and beating the odds - the full transcript of Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference

“I don’t want to go back to the Norwich time because that was seven years ago. I had three fantastic years there with myself, the players who did it and the supporters.

“I don’t want to harp back and I don’t want you to ask me questions on it because I’m only focused on Ipswich now and trying to get this football club away from the table. That’s exactly what we’re trying to do.

“I don’t want to be judged by past success and failure because I’ll be judged from now on in. Hopefully we will climb that table.”

Asked if he expected any negativity from the home support when he takes charge of his first game against Preston on Saturday, Lambert said: “From the Ipswich fans? No, not at all. I saw them on Saturday at Millwall and for a team sat bottom of the table they were excellent. They were right behind their team.

MORE: Classy, confident and clever – why Paul Lambert’s first Ipswich Town press conference was so reassuring

“I’m sure if we win games it doesn’t matter who’s there, they will be right behind the football club.

“Nothing surprises me in football. I’m proud to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I’ve got a group of lads who want to do well and a club who wants to do well, which is really important, and a big support behind this club.

“My main focus is Ipswich Town and I will do everything I can to do well here. I give everything I can and have at every club I’ve been at. This one will be no different.”

Paul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert meets with local and national press for the first time as Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lambert will return to his former club on February 10 when the Blues visit for the second East Anglian derby of the season at Carrow Road.

