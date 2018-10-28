Live

Watch new Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert’s first press conference - LIVE from 9am

Paul Lambert will be unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be officially unveiled this morning at 9am. You can watch it live here.

Lambert was officially appointed on Saturday morning following the sacking of Paul Hurst on Thursday, with the new boss watching from the stands as the Blues were beatrn 3-0 at Millwall later that day.

He would have got a good snapshot of the job at hand as his new side were well-beaten, leaving them bottom of the league and six points from safety.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience - and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town,” he said.

“I know about the history of the Club, what a fantastic football club it is and I’m proud to be the manager here.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one - players, staff and supporters.

“I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this Club forward.”

