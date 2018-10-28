Heavy Rain

Watch new Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert’s first press conference - LIVE from 9am

PUBLISHED: 09:20 30 October 2018

Paul Lambert will be unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be officially unveiled this morning at 9am. You can watch it live here.

Lambert was officially appointed on Saturday morning following the sacking of Paul Hurst on Thursday, with the new boss watching from the stands as the Blues were beatrn 3-0 at Millwall later that day.

He would have got a good snapshot of the job at hand as his new side were well-beaten, leaving them bottom of the league and six points from safety.

“I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience - and give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town,” he said.

“I know about the history of the Club, what a fantastic football club it is and I’m proud to be the manager here.

“Obviously it’s been a difficult start to the season but to get through this period we need to be pulling together as one - players, staff and supporters.

“I want us to play with tempo, with enthusiasm, with drive. I want the players to enjoy their football and I’m relishing the challenge of helping to take this Club forward.”

You can watch Lambert’s first press conference live from 9am.

Topic Tags:

4 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

06:00 Andy Warren
New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is preparing for his first game in charge against Preston on Saturday. ANDY WARREN looks at his most pressing issues.

Lambert pays tribute to victims of Leicester helicopter crash

Yesterday, 14:39 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay his tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday's helicopter crash. Photo: Sky Sports

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was at Leicester City today to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in Saturday night’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Yesterday, 13:29 Andy Warren
Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has brought a team of three with him to Portman Road. ANDY WARREN looks at the men behind the boss.

Paul Lambert press conference at 9am tomorrow, with new Ipswich Town boss to meet fans on Thursday night

Yesterday, 13:09 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert's last job was in charge of Stoke City. Photo: PA

Newly Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will be formally unveiled tomorrow morning and then take questions from fans at the Supporters’ Club AGM on Thursday night.

Nostalgia: On this day in Town history: Lee scores a hat-trick as Town put five past Luton

Yesterday, 12:00 Ross Halls
On this day in 2006, Alan Lee scored a hat-trick against Luton

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today includes an Alan Lee hat-trick against Luton Town...

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Yesterday, 06:00
Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

The past week has seen me angry, upset, philosophical, crying and wondering when any of it will get any easier. That’s the life of an Ipswich Town fan these days, writes Karl Fuller.

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Stuart Watson
The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are bottom of the Championship table and five points adrift of safety following yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Millwall. STUART WATSON gives his verdict ahead of Paul Lambert taking charge.

Opinion: North Stander: We need a miracle to get out of this

Sunday, October 28, 2018
Terry Hunt feels sorry for the fans who made the trip to Millwall to watch a miserable defeat. Picture: PAGEPIX

North Stander Terry Hunt gives his take on the challenge facing new boss Paul Lambert at Ipswich Town...

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Sunday, October 28, 2018 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst used 27 players in his very brief stint as Town boss - most in the league. Photo: Pagepix

Paul Hurst says he has no regrets over his short spell in charge of Ipswich Town and that it has made him more determined than ever to be a success in the future.

Live: Watch new Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert's first press conference - LIVE from 9am

